Ukraine’s allies should make sure 2026 is the year Russia’s war against Kyiv ends, the Defence Secretary has said.

Speaking after a meeting of defence ministers in Brussels, John Healey said Ukraine’s allies were “more united and more determined than ever”.

He said: “We will step up military assistance to Ukraine. We will step up pressure on Russia.

“And we want to make 2026 the year this war ends, the year we secure peace.”

His comments came at a press conference after a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG) which saw allied nations pledge 35 billion US dollars (£25 billion) of military support for Ukraine as the war approaches its fourth anniversary at the end of February.

Praising the “courage and defiance” of the Ukrainian people, Mr Healey added that Russia had been fighting in Ukraine for longer than the Soviet Union fought Germany during the Second World War.

