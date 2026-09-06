The Chancellor will set out the plans in a major speech on Monday, amid concerns surrounding rising government borrowing costs

John Healey will set out the plans in a major speech on Monday, in which he is expected to outline an “optimistic story” about Britain’s economic future. Picture: Getty

By Isobel Anderson Morris

The Chancellor is set to announce a £150 million fund for fast-growing firms in the North as part of plans to boost the economy through an “active” state.

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John Healey will set out the plans in a major speech on Monday, in which he is expected to outline an “optimistic story” about Britain’s economic future. The announcement comes as Prime Minister Andy Burnham seeks to promote a more positive outlook on the state of the economy compared with his predecessor. However, it comes against a difficult backdrop ahead of Mr Healey’s first Budget on October 28. Rising Government borrowing costs are among the concerns facing the Chancellor, alongside the potential inflationary impact of the war in Iran and its effect on his fiscal headroom. Mr Healey will outline plans to spread the benefits of economic growth more widely across the UK, using public investment to attract private capital. Read more: Economic growth must extend beyond UK’s biggest cities, says John Healey Read more: Sir Richard Branson urges John Healey to 'give young entrepreneurs a break' ahead of his first budget

Rising Government borrowing costs are among the concerns facing the Chancellor, alongside the potential inflationary impact of the war in Iran and its effect on his fiscal headroom. Picture: Getty

The British Business Bank will pledge up to £150 million to a new fund aimed at supporting “the most innovative and fast-growing firms”, the Chancellor will say. The fund will use money already set aside for the Government-owned bank and provide investments of between £5 million and £15 million. It will support university spin-outs and other innovative companies across the North of England, helping them to develop and grow. The Treasury hopes the additional funding will attract further private investment, as part of Mr Healey’s vision of an “active state” working with private businesses to create opportunities. Mr Healey is also expected to give the British Business Bank and National Wealth Fund greater responsibility for supporting investment and innovation across the UK. The National Wealth Fund has agreed strategic partnerships with mayoral authorities in Liverpool City Region, South Yorkshire and the North East, as well as the Cardiff Capital Region. The Treasury said local leaders will also have greater access to the fund’s capital to develop infrastructure projects. Speaking at a manufacturing site, the Chancellor is expected to say: “The Prime Minister laid out a clear diagnosis of what has gone wrong in the past. The solution is a fundamental shift that starts with putting power in the right places. “The next chapter of Britain’s growth story will be written in more places.”

Shadow chancellor Andrew Griffith said in response to the expected announcement: “It will do little to comfort hard-working families". Picture: Getty