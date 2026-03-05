Defence Secretary John Healey is to visit Cyprus today. Picture: Getty

By Aggie Chambre

Defence Secretary John Healey is visiting Cyprus today in a bid to calm tensions after anger from some in the country that the UK is not doing more to protect British bases on the island.

Healey is set to meet his Cypriot counterpart and is likely to visit British forces personnel protecting the country’s interests in the Middle East. Yesterday, the High Commissioner of Cyprus in London said he was “disappointed” in Britain’s actions. Kyriacos Kouros also said: “The French are coming. The least we expect is the Britons to also be present since, as I said, we are not only defending Cypriots on the islands.” He did add the deployment of HMS Dragon was “welcome” - although it will take over a week to arrive.

HMS Dragon at HMNB Portsmouth ahead of being deployed to Cyprus. Picture: Getty

Elsewhere, LBC understands the Ministry of Defence does not know whether the attack drone which hit air base RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus on Sunday was sent from Lebanon or western Iraq. The Shahed-type drone is also understood to have been flying so low and slowly that it evaded attention. It is understood that Royal Navy Wildcat helicopters armed with Martlet drone-busting missiles, which are being deployed within days, would be able to detect drones similar to these in the future. Previously Western officials refused to confirm where the drone, which hit the runway at Akrotiri on Monday, had come from. They only confirmed it had not been launched from Iran.