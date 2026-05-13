The son of the Beatles legend provided the medical update to thousands of fans on social media

Julian Lennon announced the health update on social media. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

John Lennon's son Julian has revealed to fans he is battling coronary heart disease and pre-diabetes.

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The 63-year-old musician, son of the legendary Beatles frontman, opened up about his health battles in a social media post addressed to his followers. Julian, who forged a career in music after following in his father's footsteps and had a hit with Too Late For Goodbyes in 1984, said: "After being diagnosed with Coronary Heart Disease & a Pre-Diabetic, I urge you all to get checked out sooner rather than later. "You never know what hidden health issues you may have, even after exercising and eating as much 'good/healthy' food as possible. "Nip it in the bud! As they say." Read more: Bonnie Tyler 'serious but stable' following emergency surgery as health update released Read more: Thief who stole unreleased Beyoncé music from choreographer's rented car jailed for two years

Julian is the son of Beatles legend John Lennon. Picture: Getty

He added: "Even with these ailments, I’ve managed to catch them early enough, to be able to reverse some of the damage and will hopefully be able to live a healthy long life! "Please get checked out, before you’re checked out. And last but not least, thanks to all the Doctors who have helped and guided me on this new journey so far… Truly." The post sparked over 6,000 reactions and hundreds of comments, including one fan who wrote: "Dear Julian, You are very thoughtful to share this, especially for our benefit. Good luck with your new healthier journey. Please keep us updated." Another commented: "Be well Julian! I’m on the same journey."

Julian Lennon finishes performing at Captain Planet Foundation's Annual Benefit Gala in 2019. Picture: Alamy