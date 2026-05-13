John Lennon's son Julian reveals two new health diagnoses and urges fans to get checked
The son of the Beatles legend provided the medical update to thousands of fans on social media
John Lennon's son Julian has revealed to fans he is battling coronary heart disease and pre-diabetes.
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The 63-year-old musician, son of the legendary Beatles frontman, opened up about his health battles in a social media post addressed to his followers.
Julian, who forged a career in music after following in his father's footsteps and had a hit with Too Late For Goodbyes in 1984, said: "After being diagnosed with Coronary Heart Disease & a Pre-Diabetic, I urge you all to get checked out sooner rather than later.
"You never know what hidden health issues you may have, even after exercising and eating as much 'good/healthy' food as possible.
"Nip it in the bud! As they say."
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He added: "Even with these ailments, I’ve managed to catch them early enough, to be able to reverse some of the damage and will hopefully be able to live a healthy long life!
"Please get checked out, before you’re checked out. And last but not least, thanks to all the Doctors who have helped and guided me on this new journey so far… Truly."
The post sparked over 6,000 reactions and hundreds of comments, including one fan who wrote: "Dear Julian, You are very thoughtful to share this, especially for our benefit. Good luck with your new healthier journey. Please keep us updated."
Another commented: "Be well Julian! I’m on the same journey."
The health update comes six years after he needed emergency surgery to remove a cancerous growth from his head.
He told fans on that occasion that a dermatologist urged him to take a biopsy which he agreed to, only to find out a day later it was "malignant/cancerous".
Julian wrote at the time: "Hopefully we managed to remove all that was cancerous, but the mole is being sent off again, for a further/deeper analysis, and I'll have those results next week."
He said this incident happened after a "very trying year, if not 5 years" since his mother Cynthia died.