John Lewis Partnership posts loss. Picture: PA

By Rebecca Henrys

The John Lewis Partnership (JLP) has posted an £88 million loss for the past half-year after being hit by increases to national insurance contributions and packaging taxes.

However, the employee-owned group, which runs the John Lewis department store chain and Waitrose grocery business, said it is still "well positioned" to deliver profit growth for the full year. It said pre-tax losses before exceptional items grew to £34 million for the 26 weeks to July 26. However, it saw this grow to an £88 million pre-tax loss after exceptional costs linked to the company’s ongoing turnaround programme and non-cash impairments were taken into account. This compared with a £30 million loss a year earlier. JLP said this included a £29 million impact from the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) packaging and higher national insurance payments, after they were introduced in April following last year’s autumn Budget.

The group also said its profitability was dragged down by its significant investment plan. It said its investments in technology, supply chains and stores have helped drive stronger sales momentum over the half-year and increased customer numbers. JLP said it expected continued sales growth to support stronger profits in the second half of the year despite "challenging" wider economic conditions. Jason Tarry, who took over as chairman of the group a year ago, told the PA news agency that the group’s profits are heavily weighted to the second half of the year, which includes the key Christmas trading period. Total revenues across the partnership grew by 5 per cent to £5.4 billion for the half-year. It said sales at the John Lewis department store and online business, which runs 36 stores, were up 2 per cent to £2.1 billion for the period, with the group "outperforming" the wider market in the face of macro-economic uncertainty.

John Lewis Partnership financials. Picture: PA