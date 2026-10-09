John Lewis boss warns Chancellor against ‘warehouse tax’ ahead of Budget
The comments from the retailer’s chairman come as Chancellor John Healey prepares to deliver his first Budget later this month
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The chairman of John Lewis has warned the Chancellor against imposing a “warehouse tax” at this month’s Budget, claiming it would damage major high street retailers.
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Ahead of becoming Prime Minister, Andy Burnham suggested that increasing business rates for warehouses and out-of-town retail developments could make tax breaks for high street shops possible.
Separately, the IPPR think tank proposed a 2% tax on online sales earlier this week as part of efforts to support bricks-and-mortar businesses.
However, John Lewis chairman Jason Tarry said the proposals were based on “a fundamental misunderstanding of how modern high streets work”.
“Major department stores and supermarkets, including our 36 John Lewis stores and hundreds of Waitrose branches, act as vital anchor tenants”.
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“They generate the primary footfall that sustains surrounding independent shops, pubs, bakeries and cafes”, Mr Tarry told the Telegraph.
He added: “Penalising anchor retailers through higher business rates risks harming the smaller businesses operating in their orbit.”
Although he recognised that there was a case for “online retail shouldering a fairer share of tax”, Mr Tarry criticised the view that modern retail was “a zero-sum game of physical shops vs online”.
Instead, he called on the Government to reform the “archaic” business rates system to support businesses that make “an additive contribution to local civic life”, and urged ministers to bring back tax-free shopping for foreign visitors.
The warning from the John Lewis chairman comes as Chancellor John Healey prepares to deliver his first Budget on October 28 amid a challenging economic climate.
As the Iran war contributes to rising inflation and borrowing costs, Mr Healey will have little room for manoeuvre if he is to meet the Government’s fiscal rules.
He also faces pressure to increase defence spending and invest in public services, while taking steps to provide the “breathing space” against the rising cost of living promised by Mr Burnham on his first day in Downing Street.