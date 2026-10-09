The chairman of John Lewis has warned the Chancellor against imposing a “warehouse tax” at this month’s Budget, claiming it would damage major high street retailers.

Ahead of becoming Prime Minister, Andy Burnham suggested that increasing business rates for warehouses and out-of-town retail developments could make tax breaks for high street shops possible.

Separately, the IPPR think tank proposed a 2% tax on online sales earlier this week as part of efforts to support bricks-and-mortar businesses.

However, John Lewis chairman Jason Tarry said the proposals were based on “a fundamental misunderstanding of how modern high streets work”.

“Major department stores and supermarkets, including our 36 John Lewis stores and hundreds of Waitrose branches, act as vital anchor tenants”.

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