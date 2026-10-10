M&S and John Lewis bosses warn Chancellor over business rates burden ahead of Budget
The PM had previously suggested that an increase in business rates for warehouses and out-of-town retail developments could pay for tax breaks for high street shops
The bosses of two major retailers have called for business rates reform ahead of the Budget, warning the tax burden on the sector risks putting further pressure on high street shops.
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John Lewis boss Jason Tarry has warned against imposing a “warehouse tax”, while Marks & Spencer chief executive Stuart Machin argued the sector already pays a disproportionate share of business rates.
Shortly before becoming Prime Minister, Andy Burnham suggested an increase in business rates for warehouses and out-of-town retail developments could pay for tax breaks for high street shops.
Mr Machin said retail accounted for 5% of the economy but paid more than a fifth of all business rates, describing the situation as unsustainable.
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“It’s right to support the pubs, bars and music venues on high streets that bring our towns to life,” he said
“But if you do that by taxing supermarkets, you’re paying for a cheaper pint by loading costs on to the weekly shop.”
Meanwhile, the IPPR think tank proposed earlier this week imposing a 2% tax on online sales to support bricks-and-mortar businesses.
But Mr Tarry said the proposals were based on “a fundamental misunderstanding of how modern high streets work”.
He said: “Major department stores and supermarkets, including our 36 John Lewis stores and hundreds of Waitrose branches, act as vital anchor tenants.
“They generate the primary footfall that sustains surrounding independent shops, pubs, bakeries and cafes.
“Penalising anchor retailers through higher business rates risks harming the smaller businesses operating in their orbit.”
While he acknowledged there was a case for “online retail shouldering a fairer share of tax”, he said it was wrong to see modern retail as “a zero-sum game of physical shops vs online”.
Instead, he urged the Government to reform the “archaic” business rates system to support businesses that make “an additive contribution to local civic life”, and called for the reintroduction of tax-free shopping for foreign visitors.
Separately, Mr Machin called for the Government to reverse the reduction in the threshold at which employers begin paying National Insurance, arguing the change had hit retailers and suppliers particularly hard.
“It also hit our suppliers, particularly in farming and food manufacturing, and strict regulations meant most of those costs ended up with retailers,” he said.
“These pressures were always going to be felt at the till.”
Mr Machin said the previous two budgets under former chancellor Rachel Reeves were a “disaster”, adding: “At M&S, we were left facing £150million of new costs each year, on top of a tax bill of around half a billion pounds.”
Mr Machin’s intervention comes as John Healey prepares to deliver his first Budget on October 28 against a challenging economic backdrop.
With the fallout from the Iran war pushing inflation and borrowing costs higher, Mr Healey will have significantly restricted room to manoeuvre while keeping to the fiscal rules the Government has set for itself.
He also faces pressure to increase defence spending and invest in public services, while taking steps to provide the “breathing space” against the rising cost of living promised by Mr Burnham on his first day in Downing Street.