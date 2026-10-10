The PM had previously suggested that an increase in business rates for warehouses and out-of-town retail developments could pay for tax breaks for high street shops

John Lewis boss Jason Tarry has warned against imposing a “warehouse tax”. Picture: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty

By Katy Dartford

The bosses of two major retailers have called for business rates reform ahead of the Budget, warning the tax burden on the sector risks putting further pressure on high street shops.

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John Lewis boss Jason Tarry has warned against imposing a “warehouse tax”, while Marks & Spencer chief executive Stuart Machin argued the sector already pays a disproportionate share of business rates. Shortly before becoming Prime Minister, Andy Burnham suggested an increase in business rates for warehouses and out-of-town retail developments could pay for tax breaks for high street shops. Mr Machin said retail accounted for 5% of the economy but paid more than a fifth of all business rates, describing the situation as unsustainable. Read More: Prince of Wales says mental health support can begin with ‘a simple conversation’ Read More: John Lewis boss warns Chancellor against ‘warehouse tax’ ahead of Budget

Burnham suggested an increase in business rates for warehouses and out-of-town retail developments could pay for tax breaks for high street shops. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

“It’s right to support the pubs, bars and music venues on high streets that bring our towns to life,” he said “But if you do that by taxing supermarkets, you’re paying for a cheaper pint by loading costs on to the weekly shop.” Meanwhile, the IPPR think tank proposed earlier this week imposing a 2% tax on online sales to support bricks-and-mortar businesses. But Mr Tarry said the proposals were based on “a fundamental misunderstanding of how modern high streets work”. He said: “Major department stores and supermarkets, including our 36 John Lewis stores and hundreds of Waitrose branches, act as vital anchor tenants. “They generate the primary footfall that sustains surrounding independent shops, pubs, bakeries and cafes. “Penalising anchor retailers through higher business rates risks harming the smaller businesses operating in their orbit.” While he acknowledged there was a case for “online retail shouldering a fairer share of tax”, he said it was wrong to see modern retail as “a zero-sum game of physical shops vs online”. Instead, he urged the Government to reform the “archaic” business rates system to support businesses that make “an additive contribution to local civic life”, and called for the reintroduction of tax-free shopping for foreign visitors.

The interventions come as John Healey prepares to deliver his first Budget on October 28. Picture: Ian Forsyth/Getty