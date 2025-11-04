Alison Limerick’s 90s club hit Where Love Lives provides the soundtrack to the ad.

The ad follows a teen boy and his dad. Picture: John Lewis

By Henry Moore

John Lewis has turned to a surly teenager giving his father the Christmas gift of a memory-laden ’90s vinyl for its highly anticipated festive campaign.

It is the first time the department store has focused on a father and son relationship for its Christmas ad, which shows the teenager – headphones clamped to his ears – seeking to connect with his father by giving him a favourite track from his youth. The ad, created by Saatchi & Saatchi, shows the father clearing up discarded wrapping and coming across an unopened present with a yellow sticky note marked ‘Dad’ with a smiley face. Read more: All the Christmas and New Year bank holiday dates for 2025

He unwraps the vinyl and heads straight to his record player, with the ad cutting to him dancing in a 90s club before flashbacks show him remembering his son as a toddler and a baby. The ad ends with the two back in the family living room sharing a slightly embarrassed hug and a laugh. John Lewis brand director Rosie Hanley said: “This year’s John Lewis Christmas campaign is a celebration of connection, memory and the unspoken emotions that make the season truly magical. “At John Lewis, we understand the power of a thoughtful gift, and we hope the ad will inspire our customers to find the gift that articulates their feelings, allowing the present itself to speak volumes where words may sometimes fall short.”

What song is used for 2025 John Lewis advert? Alison Limerick’s 90s club hit Where Love Lives provides the soundtrack, with fellow British artist Labrinth contributing a new version of the track. Franki Goodwin, chief creative officer at Saatchi & Saatchi, said: “Music is always the beating heart of the John Lewis campaign at Christmas but this year it’s the gift itself. “The track threads through an integrated campaign that poignantly explores the power of a gift to communicate something we might not be able to put into words. “A banger on many levels in many channels, I hope it inspires lots of thoughtful, expressive gifting and some family trawls through old playlists on Christmas Day too.” Limerick said: “I squealed when I heard that Where Loves Lives would be in the advert – literally squealed like an excited child.

