John Lewis Partnership to hand staff bonus for first time in four years. Picture: Manuel Valcarce/WWD via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Workers at the John Lewis Partnership are set to receive an annual bonus for the first time in four years on the back of stronger profitability as the high street firm progresses further with its turnaround.

The retail giant, which runs John Lewis department stores and Waitrose supermarkets, said its employees – which it calls partners – will receive a 2 per cent bonus for the year to January 31. The company, which employs around 65,000 partners, said the bonus payment equates to around £35 million in total. It came as the business said profits before tax, bonus and exceptional items rose by 6 per cent to £134 million. But it reported a pre-tax loss of £21 million, down from a £97 million profit a year earlier, after being impacted by exceptional charges such as write-downs linked to its legacy tech systems. Read more: Iran conflict creating ‘largest oil supply disruption in history’, says IEA Read more: ISIS encouraging 'mass casualty' terror attacks at FIFA World Cup 2026 Profits were also impacted by around £53 million of extra costs linked to tax changes introduced last April. JLP said higher national insurance contributions, following an increase in rates and thresholds for payment, cost it around £40 million, while the new Extended Producer Responsibility packaging levy cost it £13 million.

Sales across the business rose by 5 per cent to £13.4 billion for the year, with growth across both brands as it pushed forward with its major turnaround strategy. However, the company said it is “cautious” in its outlook for the current financial year amid a “challenging macroeconomic environment”. Jason Tarry, chairman of the John Lewis Partnership, said that consumer sentiment “is definitely subdued and definitely fragile”. He said: “In supermarkets, we have seen 7 per cent growth on the back of volume growth despite a wider drop in volumes across the market, so that is positive. “In discretionary areas, it is definitely tougher. “We remain cautious and that was before the breakout of war in the Gulf.”

Shoppers and visitors outside the John Lewis flagship store on Oxford Street on 28th November 2025 in London. Picture: Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images