John Lewis issues urgent product recall over asbestos contamination fears
The Office for Product Safety and Standards claim 15 products from John Lewis need to be returned to stores immediately.
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John Lewis has issued an urgent recall of 15 homeware products after officials found they may contain small quantities of asbestos.
The affected items include doorsteps and draught excluders sold from the company between 31st January and 11th June 2026 and include novelty products like a duck, elephant, frog and gingerbread doorstop.
As reported by the Office for Product Safety and Standards, these John Lewis items pose a risk to health as they contain marble chips inside which may be contaminated by asbestos. This is a substance that has been banned because even low levels of exposure can cause health problems.
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Customers have been advised to stop using the doorstops and draught excluders immediately and to keep them out of reach of children.
What are the 15 recalled John Lewis products?
The full list of products at risk of asbestos contamination are:
- Draught Excluder Navy - Product code 57090502
- Draught Excluder Grey - Product code 57090506
- Draught Excluder Stripe - Product code 57090509
- Duck Doorstop - Product code 57090429
- Elephant Doorstop - Product code 57090428
- Frog Doorstop - Product code 57090427
- Patterned Navy Doorstop - Product code 57090409
- Pig Doorstop - Product code 57090421
- Sausage Dog Doorstop - Product code 57090420
- Fusion Doorstop - Product code 57090426
- Snowman Doorstop - Product code 57090425
- Gingerbread Doorstop - Product code 57090424
- Grey Stripe Doorstop - Product code 57090423
- Felt Doorstop - Product code 57090420
- Llama Doorstop - Product code 57090421
What are John Lewis customers being told to do?
Important advice has been issued for any customers who believes they have one of the above products in their home.
The Office for Product Safety and Standards has said all use of the items should be stopped immediately. If the product is undamaged, place in a heavy-duty plastic bag, double tape securely and put in a safe location out of reach of children.
If the product is damaged, and you can access the filling, you are advised to thoroughly clean-up the site it was used with wet cloths to avoid creating dust while using mask and gloves. Then place all items, including the gloves, mask and coth, into a heavy-duty bag and seal shut.
The product can then be returned to store without a receipt for a full refund.
Customers who are unable to return the item to store are being told to contact your local authority for guidance on how to dispose of asbestos correctly.