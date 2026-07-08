The Office for Product Safety and Standards claim 15 products from John Lewis need to be returned to stores immediately.

John Lewis has issued an urgent recall of 15 homeware products after officials found they may contain small quantities of asbestos.

The affected items include doorsteps and draught excluders sold from the company between 31st January and 11th June 2026 and include novelty products like a duck, elephant, frog and gingerbread doorstop.

As reported by the Office for Product Safety and Standards, these John Lewis items pose a risk to health as they contain marble chips inside which may be contaminated by asbestos. This is a substance that has been banned because even low levels of exposure can cause health problems.

Customers have been advised to stop using the doorstops and draught excluders immediately and to keep them out of reach of children.