John Luper was attacked and dragged into his house in Leeds by masked robbers while walking his dog. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

By Flaminia Luck

A man has been arrested over the "brutal" murder of a prominent millionaire businessman in Leeds over 20 years ago.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

John Luper, 57, was killed during a robbery at his home in the affluent suburb of Alwoodley in 2004. Mr Luper was attacked by a group of masked men as he walked his dog near his home on Sandmoor Drive on the evening of February 16. He was dragged into his detached family house, where his wife, daughter and an au pair were tied up with duct tape and left in an upstairs bedroom. They later managed to free themselves but found Mr Luper unconscious downstairs. The robbers took jewellery, clothes and cash totalling around £100,000. The stash also included a rare platinum and diamond Cartier watch - platinum with vertical rows of diamonds - which was one of only four sold in the UK at that time.

A rare Cartier watch was among the items stolen. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

Mr Luper, a director of a clothing firm and a property leasing company and a non-executive director of a sports and media group, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police were called at 1.45am and Mr Luper was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination revealed he died from asphyxia.

Mr Luper died from asphyxia. Picture: West Yorkshire Police