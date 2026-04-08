Cold case breakthrough as arrest made in 20-year-old murder of millionaire businessman killed in home invasion
A man has been arrested over the "brutal" murder of a prominent millionaire businessman in Leeds over 20 years ago.
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John Luper, 57, was killed during a robbery at his home in the affluent suburb of Alwoodley in 2004.
Mr Luper was attacked by a group of masked men as he walked his dog near his home on Sandmoor Drive on the evening of February 16.
He was dragged into his detached family house, where his wife, daughter and an au pair were tied up with duct tape and left in an upstairs bedroom.
They later managed to free themselves but found Mr Luper unconscious downstairs.
The robbers took jewellery, clothes and cash totalling around £100,000.
The stash also included a rare platinum and diamond Cartier watch - platinum with vertical rows of diamonds - which was one of only four sold in the UK at that time.
Mr Luper, a director of a clothing firm and a property leasing company and a non-executive director of a sports and media group, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police were called at 1.45am and Mr Luper was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination revealed he died from asphyxia.
On Wednesday West Yorkshire Police said they had arrested a man in Bradford on suspicion of murder after an “analysis of forensic materials”.
He was taken into custody to be interviewed, the force said.
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'Justice'
Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Damian Roebuck said: “Our investigation team are firmly committed to doing everything we can to get justice for John Luper and his family.
“This includes the analysis of forensic materials which I can confirm has led to today’s arrest.
“Mr Luper’s family have been updated and, while we appreciate that the arrest will understandably bring a renewed focus on the investigation, we do not anticipate any immediate developments at this stage.
“It is more than 22 years since John’s brutal murder and we are no less determined to find out who killed him.
“He was a prominent businessman in north Leeds so I would urge anyone who is aware of people making inquiries into him and his business dealings around the time of the murder to please come forward with names.
“Likewise, perhaps you were approached and asked to buy jewellery from unknown people around the time of the murder.
“This information could prove vital to our investigation.”