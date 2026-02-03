The former Shadow Chancellor also blasted Mandelson's behaviour as "unforgivable"

Former Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has told LBC that the Peter Mandelson scandal is so serious it could "certainly bring Keir Starmer down."

The former Labour heavyweight compared the outrage to that caused by the Profumo affair in the 1960s, which saw the end of then-Prime Minister Harold Macmillan. Speaking to LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, Mr McDonnell said: "The reality is this, you mentioned Profumo. It's as serious as that. "This could bring this government down. It could certainly bring Keir Starmer down and this whole team around him, that's the seriousness of it." Read more: 'At least there's still shame this side of the pond': Ian Hislop slams 'muted' reaction to Epstein files in US Read more: Will Peter Mandelson be the final nail in Labour's coffin? Asks Andrew Marr

The comments came just hours after the Met Police confirmed a criminal investigation has been launched into Mandelson, amid allegations that he leaked market-sensitive information to Jeffrey Epstein. In the latest release of the Epstein Files by the US Department of Justice, Mandelson was allegedly shown to pass material to Epstein while serving as business secretary in Gordon Brown’s Labour administration, as it dealt with the 2008 financial crash and its aftermath. Mr McDonnell told Andrew it was "unforgivable" for Mandelson to be leaking information during the financial crisis, and admitted he was "shocked at the level of influence" he appeared to have. The MP for Hayes and Harlington also said warnings sent to the Prime Minister in 2024 over Mandelson's appointment were ignored and overridden.

He added: "To give Gordon his due, he was holding things together as best he could in one of the biggest crises that we've seen. "And here you have people just looking after self-interest and actually leaking stuff. That's unforgivable. "You can see why the Labour MPs and others are so angry with him. It's an absolute betrayal." Mandelson was appointed as the government's US Ambassador in December 2024, despite suggested links to Epstein at that point.

