John Priestley has been jailed for abusing two girls aged 11 and 13 in the 1970s. Picture: Lancashire Polce

By Flaminia Luck

A former local butcher who used his "good standing as a village businessman to make himself seem like a good person" has been jailed for indecently assaulting two girls more than 50 years ago.

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John Priestley, 83, from the village of Croston near Chorley, committed his offences in the early 1970s. His offending was reported to Lancashire Police in 2022 by one of his now his now adult victims, who was aged 11 when he first assaulted her. Enquiries then identified Priestley’s second victim, who was 13 when he first assaulted her. During the interview, Priestley denied any wrongdoing whatsoever.

Priestley posed as a "decent person" while he was the village butcher in the idyllic village of Croston. Picture: Alamy

However, Priestley, of Glamis Road, Leyland, was summonsed to court where he pleaded not guilty, putting both of his victims through the ordeal of a trial. After a trial in April, Preston Crown Court saw through his lies and unanimously found him guilty of seven charges of indecent assault. On Monday, he was sentenced to three years and six months and was also placed on the sex offender's register for life. Det Con Will Hogan, who investigated Priestley, said: "He pretended to be a member of the local community, someone who was known around the village as a decent person, all while he was sexually abusing young girls." Read more: Drinking Dallas dry: England fans down over 5,000 beers in just one Texas pub Read More: Russian artist and Putin critic shot dead in Poland as two Belarusian nationals detained

He was jailed at Preston Crown Court. Picture: Getty

'Affected me throughout my whole life' In a Victim Impact Statement, one of the victims said: “This abuse has affected me throughout my whole life. What he did to me enters my head almost every day and has done for the past 50 years. I have suffered emotionally since the abuse began.” She continued: “One of the worst things about this abuse is the way it affected my ability to bring up my children and how it has affected my relationship with my husband. I made decisions about the children that I wouldn't have made if I had never been abused. “I am a victim of John Priestley and as a result my husband, my children and my Grandchildren are also victims. I can never put the abuse out of my head.”