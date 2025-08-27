John Smyth. Picture: Channel 4

By Rebecca Henrys

A survivor of prolific abuser John Smyth has spoken of his anger over a data breach affecting the redress scheme set up by the Church of England following the scandal.

The Church described the incident as "deeply regrettable" after an email sent by law firm Kennedys on Tuesday evening revealed the addresses of 194 people who had registered for updates on the scheme. Kennedys, which has administered the programme since March 2024, said the breach was the result of "human error" and that no other personal information was shared. The firm said it was "deeply sorry" and has reported the matter to the Information Commissioner’s Office, the Charity Commission and the Solicitors Regulation Authority. In an interview with Channel 4 News, survivor and author Mark Stibbe, who was abused by Smyth while a pupil at Winchester College in the 1970s, criticised the Church. Mr Stibbe told the programme: "I think their handling of this issue is appalling, they’ve parked responsibility over to the law firm. "I think they need to take responsibility.

The Bishop of Winchester, the Rt Rev Philip Mounstephen, chaired the board which developed the redress scheme proposals. Picture: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

"They are ultimately responsible for my well-being as a survivor of Church of England-related abuse. "And that’s true of all the other people whose names were on that data breach and whose comments I saw last night which were filled with mixture of dismay and agony, mental torment as a result of being exposed and their anonymity being breached." The Bishop of Winchester, the Rt Rev Philip Mounstephen, chaired the board which developed the redress scheme proposals, a role that ended last month when the scheme was signed off by General Synod. He told Channel 4 News: "I want to maintain my ongoing commitment to working with survivors to ensure that the Church expresses, in as many ways as it possibly can, its lament and repentance for the appalling way in which victims and survivors have been treated over the years. "Even though this wasn’t our error from a legal perspective, we will not shirk our moral responsibility. "Survivors are deserving of the utmost care, confidentiality and respect and our focus has to be on their well-being."

Winchester College, College Street, Winchester, England, UK. Picture: Alamy