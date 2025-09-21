Veteran broadcaster and former LBC presenter John Stapleton (left) has died aged 79, his agent says. Picture: PA

By Chay Quinn

Veteran broadcaster John Stapleton has died aged 79, his agent says.

Stapleton, who presented for LBC and on ITV's GMTV, passed away on Sunday morning. He had a long career in journalism, having been best known for presenting GMTV's News Hour. His agent, Jackie Gill, said: "John had Parkinson's disease, which was complicated by pneumonia. "His son Nick and daughter-in-law Lisa have been constantly at his side and John died peacefully in hospital this morning."

John revealed his Parkinson's diagnosis in October 2024 in a segment on Good Morning Britain. The broadcaster was pragmatic about the diagnosis, telling the programme: "There's no point in being miserable... It won't ever change. "I mean, Parkinson's is here with me now for the rest of my life. Best I can do is try and control it and take the advice of all the experts." John presented the BBC show Watchdog between 1985 and 1993 with co-presenter and wife Lynn Faulds Wood, who passed away following a stroke in 2020. Television presenter Mark Austin said Stapleton's death was "incredibly sad". Responding to the news in a post on X, Austin wrote: "Incredibly sad. "A good man and top presenter who could turn his hand to anything. Best wishes to his family."

Awful news that my former colleague JOHN STAPLETON has died. LBC producers dubbed him 'Honest John' as he was a true professional and one of the nicest people in broadcasting. A great interviewer, he had a real instinct for the mood of the nation. In October 2022 I recorded an 80… pic.twitter.com/6IsCWtu0hh — Iain Dale 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧⚒️ (@IainDale) September 21, 2025