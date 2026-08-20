John Swinney has come under fire over £45,000 business-class plane tickets to the World Cup for him and his aides.

Data published by the Scottish Government under freedom-of-information legislation shows almost £100,000 was spent for Swinney and Scottish Government officials to visit Boston on June 11 and a trip to Kentucky three days later, along with another visit to Miami by sports minister Maree Todd for the team’s final group stage tie against Brazil.

While Swinney flew business class with his senior officials, Sports Minister Maree Todd and other officials flew on far cheaper economy-class flights.

Swinney has argued his government aimed to "minimise" costs, which also included hotels and expenses and came to £98,442.

The flights alone for Swinney and his private secretary John Webster came to £17,893 each, while business class tickets for his special adviser Colin McAllister were £9,864.

It was £11,800 for economy-class flights for several officials who were Swinney, and £10,000 to hire a car for the trip. It cost Todd and four of her officials £5,485 to fly to Miami for Scotland's final game.

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