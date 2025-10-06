Scotland's First Minister has defended his decision to raise Palestinian state recognition when he addressed a vigil to remember the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

John Swinney was heckled by hundreds of Jewish people and their supporters who had gathered to remember the 1200 killed, and those still held hostage by Hamas.

He addressed the crowd at a vigil outside the Scottish Parliament but when he raised his belief that a Palestine state had to be recognised for peace in the Middle East - the crowds began to boo and shout "shame on you".

Today he told LBC that he stood by his decision to talk about the issue at the vigil.

"I think it's important that as we mark the second anniversary of the atrocity that was committed against Israel by Hamas and the taking of hostages, that the First Minister of Scotland stands with the Jewish community to remember that atrocity and to remember that suffering.

"I think that's the right thing for me ... as First Minister because I said I would speak for, and do all that I could to support, communities in our country, and particularly to bring communities together."

He added: "I quite understand that there is a lot of anger and distress within the Jewish community in Scotland today, but there is a lot of anger and distress in many communities, and what I've got to do is set out the principled position that the only pathway to peace is a two-state solution that involves the recognition of a sovereign state of Palestine.

"That is the way to peace in the Middle East and it is important that whatever audience I am engaged with that I set out that point of principle."

Timothy Lovat of the Jewish Council of Scotland told LBC that it had been the First Minister who had asked to attend the vigil.

He said he was warned that he might receive similar hostile treatment as that experienced by Deputy PM David Lammy in Manchester after the attack on the synagogue.

Mr Lovat said he told Mr Swinney he would "more than likely hear the frustrations of the Jewish people of Scotland be booed, however it's important for the FM to hear the frustrations of our community."

Mr Swinney added: "I accept there are strong views and deep concerns within the Jewish community in Scotland, that's why I was there - to demonstrate, that as First Minister while I might be able to agree with everybody about everything, I'm there to provide leadership, reassurance and support, and that's what I've been doing since the atrocity in Manchester.

"Of course there will be very different and divergent views about the way forward in Israel. I will honestly say what I believe that the only pathway that's going to deliver peace in the Middle East is a two state solution. I welcome the steps that have been made in that direction, but it's important that whatever audience I'm in discussion with, I set out that position."

Mr Swinney also said he is "very concerned" about the wellbeing of the four Scots detained by Israel last week while attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Some 450 people on board the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) were detained by Israel last week while sailing towards the famine-stricken strip with food and medical supplies.

Jim Hickey, Margaret Pacetta, Yvonne Ridley and Sid Khan were named by MSPs in the Scottish Parliament as the Scots being held.

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg is also among the figures who were held in Israeli prisons.

Some activists have alleged mistreatment at the hands of Israeli guards. Israel denies the claims.

The Israeli foreign ministry said it offered voluntary deportation to all of the activists and those that remain in detention chose to stay there in order to go through a legal deportation process.

Mr Swinney called for the immediate release of the Scots.

He said: "I'm very concerned about the wellbeing of the individuals who are part of the flotilla that are now being held in Israel.

"We have been in touch on an ongoing basis with the UK Foreign Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) since Thursday and I'm very satisfied with the engagement that we've had with the FCDO, and they're dealing with a difficult situation with the Israeli government.

"But what I would make a plea for is for there to be urgent consular access for all individuals to make sure their wellbeing is assured - that should be an absolute given in any of these circumstances. And also for the immediate return of those individuals.

"We are making those representations to the United Kingdom Government, who are, of course, interacting with the Israeli government on these questions."

A spokesperson for the FCDO said: "We are supporting a number of British nationals who have been detained in Israel and are in touch with the local authorities."