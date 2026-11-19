Claims from a consultant surgeon whistleblower that patients suffered avoidable deaths while under the care of NHS Grampian are “of the gravest concern”, Scotland’s First Minister has said - though John Swinney denied he had seen any of the letters sent to him raising concerns.

Mr Swinney was speaking after Aberdeen Royal Infirmary surgeon Dr Mohammed Meer Habib claimed hundreds of patients may have suffered “significant harm or avoidable deaths” in recent years.

The consultant surgeon has called for the health board to face a corporate homicide investigation and said he had been raising concerns for a decade, including with government ministers and police, but had been ignored.

At a press conference in Glasgow he also revealed an unpublished expert review from 2022 which found 19 avoidable deaths among 45 patients in liver and pancreatic surgery, including some who bled to death in the operating theatre because of mistakes by surgeons. The patients were not named.

And the allegations come a week a damning report by Healthcare Improvement Scotland found “serious weaknesses in all aspects of leadership and management of the medical workforce across the acute sector of NHS Grampian”.

The doctor's calls for a criminal investigation were echoed by Scottish Labour leader Michael Marra at First Minister's Questions in Holyrood.

Mr Marra told MSPs that NHS Grampian had “buried” the findings of the 2022 review and that Dr Habib had written three times to the First Minister, and claimed Mr Swinney “did nothing”.

But Mr Swinney told reporters after FMQs he had not personally seen Dr Habib's letters til today - and later it was revealed he had since asked the government's Permanent Secretary to launch a review of how such correspondence is handed internally.

A senior Government source also rejected the claim the government had not acted, pointing to ministerial intervention in the board in recent years.

At FMQs Mr Marra said: “Four times Dr Habib wrote to Scottish ministers, three times to yourself, First Minister, seeking help for the people in his care. Nothing was done to stop the deaths. Nothing.”

He said a review commissioned by NHS Grampian in 2022 had found that 19 deaths were “deemed to be avoidable and due to issues with their surgery. And the health board buried the evidence.

"Hundreds of grieving families will be wondering today if it was their family member who died needlessly. The Lord Advocate must move today towards a criminal investigation.”

Mr Swinney said: "The revelations are of deepest concern to me. It's important in all circumstances where concerns are raised that they are properly pursued and we rely on health boards to undertake that as that is their statutory duty. NHS Grampian has to undertake very significant improvement and change."

He added: "It's NHS Grampian's responsibility to ensure that the performance of its clinicians and delivery of its services are undertaken in accordance with the expectations set out by the government in regards to patient safety.

"The government acted by requiring significant change in leadership and direction of NHS Grampian and I accept that was absolutely necessary to have undertaken."

At the earlier press conference, lawyer Aamer Anwar, who represents Dr Habib, said: “The operation theatre he worked in at times could be described as a ‘slaughterhouse’, which killed through incompetence and negligence, whilst not giving a damn for accountability.”

Dr Habib added: “I know that today I am putting my career on the line to demand accountability and for the public to know the full extent of this cover-up.

“I believe that NHS Grampian should face an investigation for corporate homicide.”

Mr Marra backed that call, and also urged Permanent Secretary Joe Griffin, the Scottish Government’s most senior civil servant, to launch an urgent internal review into “who knew what and when in the Scottish Government”.

Mr Swinney said the issues raised by Dr Habib “are of the gravest of concern”, as he stressed patient safety must be “paramount” in the NHS.

However he made clear he could not force a criminal investigation and said: “When it comes to criminal prosecution, that is an issue that is not for me, I cannot direct the Lord Advocate to undertake that.

“It is for the police to consider any evidence and for the Lord Advocate and the Crown to make any judgments about the merits of a criminal prosecution.

“That is the action that must be undertaken by the appropriate authorities and it would be wrong for me to intervene in that process.”

Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay also challenged Mr Swinney on the issue, saying Dr Habib had “exposed a deep-rooted culture of dishonesty and denial, of arrogance and incompetence, of industrial-scale cover-up”.

He too accused the First Minister of “ignoring” repeated warnings about Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, before asking Mr Swinney if he would be concerned about undergoing surgery at the hospital.

The First Minister told him: “I wouldn’t have concerns because we have clinical professionals who are undertaking good work in the National Health Service across the country.”

Speaking to LBC after First Minister’s Questions Mr Swinney said he wanted to foster an “open culture that we face up to where things go wrong within the National Health Service”, following allegations of whistleblowers also being ignored in Glasgow and Tayside health boards.

“At all times, there has to be a culture of openness and as I’ve just said in the parliamentary chamber, let me reiterate it here – I attach the highest importance to ensuring that there is an open and transparent culture and there should be one in the National Health Service,” he said.

Asked if he could ensure no adverse consequences for Dr Habib for coming forward, he said he has the protections afforded to whistleblowers.

In his statement, Dr Habib further alleged that two patients had died after they were given the wrong operation.

He formally raised concerns about “excessive mortality in surgery” in July 2021, claiming there were “dozens of avoidable deaths”.

The surgeon contacted Police Scotland about the deaths in 2024, and the following year wrote to the Lord Advocate. The surgeon said he also contacted the First Minister and Health Secretary in June 2023, October 2024, November 2025 and May 2026, but was told the Scottish Government had no jurisdiction to investigate whistleblowing and individual boards.

Responding to the allegations, Laura Skaife-Knight, the chief executive of NHS Grampian, said: “We are aware of the serious allegations raised today.

“A thorough investigation has already taken place into these matters, with some elements of that work ongoing. “Any new evidence or information will be carefully considered, and NHS Grampian will continue to respond through the appropriate clinical, governance and legal processes.

“We understand the allegations will cause further concern to patients, members of the public and staff. It is important we respect patient and employee confidentiality, but we can highlight that where reviews identify issues around patient care, the appropriate duty of candour processes are followed.

“This includes direct communication with patients and families where required. “If our consideration of any new evidence identifies further individuals who should be contacted, we will do so. Patient safety remains our highest priority.”

Meanwhile a spokesperson for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), said: “The concerns raised by Dr Habib were taken seriously by COPFS, with confirmation from Police Scotland that an inquiry was under way. “Given the complexity and breadth of the issues raised, inquiries remain ongoing.”