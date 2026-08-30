The First Minister says reform will be a necessary part of improving the lives of people in Scotland.

First Minister of Scotland John Swinney will set out some of the detail of his plans in his Programme for Government statement to Holyrood on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

John Swinney is vowing to bring about “radical change” to Scotland over the next five years, pledging there will be “significant” reform of the country’s public services.

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The Scottish First Minister will set out some of the detail of his plans in his Programme for Government statement to Holyrood on Tuesday, the first day back for MSPs after the summer recess. But speaking ahead of the keynote address, he said it would be a “decisive and significant moment for the Scottish Parliament”. “I think it’s a landmark moment for the Parliament because this will be a Parliament of radical change in Scotland," he said. Read more: Andy Burnham is 'waging a war on London', accuses James Cleverly - as he quits shadow cabinet to run for mayor Read more: ‘Britain is under attack’: Putin waging daily covert war on UK as Moscow threatens British targets

The government has already stressed the need for change, as Scotland faces a projected near £5 billion black hole in the budget by the end of the decade. Picture: Alamy

Mr Swinney added that Tuesday’s statement would set “both the direction of the government and the style of the government”. “It is a very significant and different moment, because I think this represents a moment in which we have to embrace very actively public service reform and that will be at the heart of the programme." The Auditor General for Scotland, the country’s public spending watchdog, recently warned ministers that the “devil will be in the detail” when it comes to reforming public services. The government has already stressed the need for change, as Scotland faces a projected near £5 billion black hole in the budget by the end of the decade. “In the next five-year term there will have to be a significant amount of reform and restructuring of the way in which we organise ourselves in the country and how we deliver public services," Mr Swinney accepted. “I want to ensure we improve public services, to improve the lives of people in Scotland. And we have to be prepared to reform to do exactly that.”

"I think this represents a moment in which we have to embrace very actively public service reform and that will be at the heart of the programme," says First Minister of Scotland John Swinney. Picture: Alamy