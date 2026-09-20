The SNP leader’s push comes after the first ministers of the UK’s three devolved nations met in Cardiff on Monday and called on the government to 'facilitate constitutional change.'

Mr Swinney said the momentum for self-determination in Scotland is “gathering pace”. Picture: Getty

By Isobel Anderson Morris

First Minister John Swinney will urge MSPs to unanimously back Scotland’s right to determine its own future in Parliament next week.

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Mr Swinney said the momentum for self-determination in Scotland is “gathering pace”, with increasing recognition across the political spectrum that Westminster’s position on vetoing democracy is unsustainable. On Tuesday, Parliament will be asked to endorse a motion which says “that the Parliament agrees that Scotland is a nation that has a right to decide its own future”. Mr Swinney has called on all MSPs in the chamber, regardless of their views on independence, to back the motion. The move comes after the first ministers of the UK’s three devolved nations met in Cardiff on Monday to declare that “Westminster’s time is coming to an end”. A joint agreement, known as the memorandum of understanding, was signed by all three leaders, with the aim of applying pressure on Downing Street to hold referendums on independence. Read more: Swinney says Westminster must prepare for ‘post-UK future’ Read more: 'Westminster's time coming to an end': SNP and Plaid Cymru sign agreement with Sinn Fein to push break-up of the UK

The move comes after the first ministers of the UK’s three devolved nations met in Cardiff on Monday to declare that “Westminster’s time is coming to an end”. Picture: Getty

Mr Swinney has previously promised to press ahead with measures aimed at achieving independence if the SNP is voted back into power. In the days after the SNP Government was re-elected in May, a motion in the Scottish Parliament calling on Westminster “to make a section 30 order under the Scotland Act 1998 to devolve the powers to the Scottish Parliament to hold a referendum on Scottish independence” passed by 72 votes to 55. The Scottish Government previously published draft legislation in August to hold a second independence referendum. It added that the Bill will be introduced at Holyrood once the necessary powers are secured. Mr Swinney said: “The movement for self-determination in Scotland is gathering pace, with growing international attention on the issue and a welcome acknowledgement from the Prime Minister of the principle that Scotland should have a referendum when it is likely that people would vote for independence. “After yet another SNP landslide victory, and with most opinion polls now showing independence as the most popular option, there is clearly a growing acceptance on all sides that Westminster’s anti-democratic position has become unsustainable.” Mr Swinney said he will ask MSPs in Holyrood to support the view on Tuesday.

John Swinney poses with all SNP MSPs after MSPs voted to re-elect him as Scotland's First Minister, at the Scottish Parliament Building. Picture: Getty