John Swinney urges SNP's to unanimously back Scotland’s ‘right to decide’ its future
The SNP leader’s push comes after the first ministers of the UK’s three devolved nations met in Cardiff on Monday and called on the government to 'facilitate constitutional change.'
First Minister John Swinney will urge MSPs to unanimously back Scotland’s right to determine its own future in Parliament next week.
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Mr Swinney said the momentum for self-determination in Scotland is “gathering pace”, with increasing recognition across the political spectrum that Westminster’s position on vetoing democracy is unsustainable.
On Tuesday, Parliament will be asked to endorse a motion which says “that the Parliament agrees that Scotland is a nation that has a right to decide its own future”.
All MSPs in the chamber have been called on by the SNP leader to back the motion, regardless of their views on independence.
The move comes after the first ministers of the UK’s three devolved nations met in Cardiff on Monday to declare that “Westminster’s time is coming to an end”.
A joint agreement, known as the memorandum of understanding, was signed by all three leaders, with the aim of applying pressure on Downing Street to hold referendums on independence.
Read more: Swinney says Westminster must prepare for ‘post-UK future’
Read more: 'Westminster's time coming to an end': SNP and Plaid Cymru sign agreement with Sinn Fein to push break-up of the UK
Mr Swinney has previously promised to press ahead with measures aimed at achieving independence if the SNP is voted back into power.
In the days after the SNP Government was re-elected in May, a motion in the Scottish Parliament calling on Westminster “to make a section 30 order under the Scotland Act 1998 to devolve the powers to the Scottish Parliament to hold a referendum on Scottish independence” passed by 72 votes to 55.
The Scottish Government previously published draft legislation in August to hold a second independence referendum.
It added that the Bill will be introduced at Holyrood once the necessary powers are secured.
Mr Swinney said: “The movement for self-determination in Scotland is gathering pace, with growing international attention on the issue and a welcome acknowledgement from the Prime Minister of the principle that Scotland should have a referendum when it is likely that people would vote for independence.
“After yet another SNP landslide victory, and with most opinion polls now showing independence as the most popular option, there is clearly a growing acceptance on all sides that Westminster’s anti-democratic position has become unsustainable.”
Mr Swinney said he will ask MSPs in Holyrood to support the view on Tuesday.
“I will ask them to affirm to the people who elected them their belief that Scotland is not a region - it is a proud and ancient nation, and that our future is for us to decide,” the First Minister said.
“This is a principle that every MSP in the chamber – regardless of their view on what that future should look like - should be able to sign up to, so there is no reason why this motion cannot pass unanimously.”
He added: “There is widespread agreement, from the Prime Minister downwards, that Westminster has failed people - and that’s why there is such excitement about building a modern and genuinely equal partnership between Scotland and our nearest neighbours.
“I will always use every power at my disposal to make Scotland a better country - but the full powers of independence are key to tackling some of the deep-seated challenges we face.
“With underlying economic strengths that many countries can only dream of, we should look to the future with confidence.”
In response, a UK Government spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister has been clear that another independence referendum is off limits, because it would be a distraction to our vital work of growing the economy and helping families with the cost of living.
“We want to work with the Scottish Government to drive growth, opportunity and prosperity in Scotland.”