US screen legend John Travolta was surprised on Friday with an honorary Palme d'Or prize at the Cannes Film Festival, before the premiere of his directorial debut "Propeller One-Way Night Coach."

Propeller is an exploration of a boy's waxing love for aviation and a fateful cross-country flight to Los Angeles during the golden age of flying and is based on a book of the same name that Travolta wrote some three decades ago.

"It's beyond the Oscar, really," said an emotional Travolta, who has been nominated twice for the prestigious award.

Travolta piloted himself and his daughter Ella Bleu Travolta, who plays one of the flight attendants, to the festival, according to an Instagram post.

Making the film was a labour of love for Travolta, who produced, financed, directed, narrated and wrote it.

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