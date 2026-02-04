'Entertaining everyone right up until the end': Snooker legend John Virgo dies aged 79
Legendary snooker player and broadcaster John Virgo has died at the age of 79.
Listen to this article
The World Snooker Tour shared the news of his death, posting online: “Everyone at World Snooker Tour is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of legendary snooker player and broadcaster John Virgo, aged 79.
“Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.
“Rest in peace, JV”.
John was in later years was best known for his work as a broadcaster and was famous for his catchphrase of 'Where's the cue ball going?'.
World Seniors Snooker chairman Jason Francis paid tribute to the sporting icon.
He wrote: “Heart breaking to share the news that we’ve lost the great ‘JV’ John Virgo this morning, he passed away in Spain.
“Rosie and Brooke-Leah would like everyone to know. Our hearts go out to them both, Gary and the grandchildren.
“JV was doing what he loved to do right up until the end, entertaining everyone. Such an important person in my life but in our sport in general.
“An amazingly loyal friend to me, and someone you felt was sat with you at the match when he was commentating on TV.”
John won four professional titles in the 1970s and 80s, including the UK Championship, Bombay International and Professional Snooker League.
He went on to co-present TV snooker gameshow Big Break alongside Jim Davidson.
He retired from the sport in 1994, and went on to be a commentator. He was also a member of the World Snooker Tour Hall of Fame.