Snooker legend John Virgo has died at the age of 79. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Legendary snooker player and broadcaster John Virgo has died at the age of 79.

The World Snooker Tour shared the news of his death, posting online: “Everyone at World Snooker Tour is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of legendary snooker player and broadcaster John Virgo, aged 79. “Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. “Rest in peace, JV”. John was in later years was best known for his work as a broadcaster and was famous for his catchphrase of 'Where's the cue ball going?'. World Seniors Snooker chairman Jason Francis paid tribute to the sporting icon.

Virgo from the sport in 1994, and went on to be a commentator. He was also a member of the World Snooker Tour Hall of Fame. Picture: Shutterstock

He wrote: “Heart breaking to share the news that we’ve lost the great ‘JV’ John Virgo this morning, he passed away in Spain. “Rosie and Brooke-Leah would like everyone to know. Our hearts go out to them both, Gary and the grandchildren. “JV was doing what he loved to do right up until the end, entertaining everyone. Such an important person in my life but in our sport in general. “An amazingly loyal friend to me, and someone you felt was sat with you at the match when he was commentating on TV.”

The snooker star was well-known for his colourful vests. Picture: TV Times via Getty Images