John Wayne Airport could be renamed after controversy over actor's racist comments
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A California airport named after iconic actor John Wayne could be renamed as officials revisit his previous racist comments.
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Orange County Board of Supervisors Chairman Doug Chaffee has proposed changing John Wayne Airport back to its previous name, Orange County Airport. The proposal is due to be considered on December 1.
It comes weeks after Wayne was removed from a list of nominees for the Orange County Hall of Fame following debate over racist comments he made during his lifetime.
In a 1971 interview with Playboy, the actor expressed support for white supremacy and made comments about Native Americans.
Mr Chaffee said he wanted the airport's name to promote Orange County internationally, telling the Orange County Register: "We need to promote the county, not just the individual."
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It is the second time he has sought to change the name.
Fellow supervisor Katrina Foley, who voted to remove Wayne's hall of fame nomination, said residents had contacted officials asking them to consider renaming the airport.
She told the newspaper she believed it was an appropriate time to consider the change.
The proposal has drawn criticism online, with some opponents arguing that changing the name would not improve airport services or address other local concerns.
Orange County officials named the airport after Wayne following his death in 1979. A 9ft bronze statue of the actor was installed outside the Eddie Martin Terminal in 1982.
More than 22 million passengers have passed through the airport over the past two years.