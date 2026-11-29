A California airport named after iconic actor John Wayne could be renamed as officials revisit his previous racist comments.

Orange County Board of Supervisors Chairman Doug Chaffee has proposed changing John Wayne Airport back to its previous name, Orange County Airport. The proposal is due to be considered on December 1.

It comes weeks after Wayne was removed from a list of nominees for the Orange County Hall of Fame following debate over racist comments he made during his lifetime.

In a 1971 interview with Playboy, the actor expressed support for white supremacy and made comments about Native Americans.

Mr Chaffee said he wanted the airport's name to promote Orange County internationally, telling the Orange County Register: "We need to promote the county, not just the individual."

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