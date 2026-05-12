A tribunal found all other claims of harassment against Yems failed and were dismissed

By Alex Storey

A half-Indian footballer who was called a "curry muncher" by his former manager John Yems has seen an employment tribunal partially rule in his favour.

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Amrit Bansal-McNulty, an ex-Northern Ireland Under-21 international, is suing former clubs QPR and Crawley for around £12million, alleging the clubs failed to protect him from abuse by Yems while he was on loan at The Reds during the 2021-22 season. An employment tribunal judgment on Monday noted Bansal-McNulty was "partially successful" in his claims against Yems, whose conduct during his reign from 2019-2022 left Crawley "vicariously liable". The tribunal found all other claims of harassment against Yems failed and were dismissed. The claims of direct race or religious discrimination made against Yems also failed and were dismissed. Read more: Ten people linked to rat virus cruise ship outbreak to isolate in the UK Read more: Man in his 40s shot dead by police after lengthy stand-off inside house

Amrit Bansal-McNulty playing for Crawley. Picture: Alamy

One of the charges upheld involved Yems calling Bansal-McNulty a "curry muncher" and then asking whether the midfielder was unhappy that pizzas being supplied did not include a "curry pizza". Yems had attempted to characterise such remarks as "banter", according to the tribunal judgment. However, the claims against QPR, who Bansal-McNulty joined in 2014 aged 14 and left in 2022 without playing for the first team having had a number of loan spells at other clubs, failed. Bansal-McNulty is seeking compensation after claiming that the abuse he suffered caused "psychiatric, and career-ending, injury". The issue of a remedy hearing will involve only Yems and Crawley. In its final observations, the tribunal noted: "Unfortunately there are no real winners in this case.

The tribunal Bansal-McNulty was "partially successful" in his claims against Yems. Picture: Getty