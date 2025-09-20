Johnny Depp's new rescue dog 'mauls two sheep to death' after breaking free during walk
Johnny Depp’s new rescue dog has reportedly mauled two sheep after going on a rampage in an East Sussex field.
Bourbon, a bullmastiff, is said to have broken free of its lead during a walk before attacking the two sheep, killing both.
The farm’s owner is reportedly “furious.”
A source close to the Hollywood actor said he has hired a dog trainer in response to the incident and will put “all extra precautions in place” to ensure Bourbon never attacks again.
Joe Ginger, who owns the farm, confirmed the attack had taken place, told the Sun: “I take my work and my sheep very seriously, it is my business. It is a serious matter.”
The rescue dog was being walked by a member of Depp’s staff when it broke free during a walk in rural East Sussex.
A source added: “Johnny was not at the house at the time and his aide was walking the dog.
“He recently got Bourbon and he is from the rescue centre.
“He broke free and went after the sheep. Two were killed. It was all very traumatic.
"The farmer is understandably angry — it happens all too often with dogs that are not trained in this area.”
Depp was said to be “really upset” when he learned of the incident.
The source continued: “He keeps himself to himself and loves the area for how tranquil it is.
"People there let him get on with his life.
“This is not the type of thing that he wanted to happen in his backyard.
"A trainer has now been brought in and all the precautions have been set up to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”
Depp removed himself from public life after losing a high-profile defamation case at the High Court and being accused of domestic abuse by his ex-partner, Amber Heard.