Johnny Depp’s new rescue dog has reportedly mauled two sheep after going on a rampage in an East Sussex field.

A source close to the Hollywood actor said he has hired a dog trainer in response to the incident and will put “all extra precautions in place” to ensure Bourbon never attacks again.

Bourbon, a bullmastiff, is said to have broken free of its lead during a walk before attacking the two sheep, killing both.

Joe Ginger, who owns the farm, confirmed the attack had taken place, told the Sun: “I take my work and my sheep very seriously, it is my business. It is a serious matter.”

The rescue dog was being walked by a member of Depp’s staff when it broke free during a walk in rural East Sussex.

A source added: “Johnny was not at the house at the time and his aide was walking the dog.

“He recently got Bourbon and he is from the rescue centre.

“He broke free and went after the sheep. Two were killed. It was all very traumatic.

"The farmer is understandably angry — it happens all too often with dogs that are not trained in this area.”