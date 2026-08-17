Johnny Depp in talks for sixth Pirates of the Caribbean film 'with Margot Robbie in leading role'
Actor said to be interested in reprising role of Captain Jack Sparrow once more
Johnny Depp is in talks for a sixth Pirates of the Caribbean film, ten years after the most recent installment was released.
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The US actor, 63, is reported to be interested in reprising the role of the down-on-his-luck Captain Jack Sparrow for a follow-up to 2017's Dead Men Tell No Tales.
Depp first played the role in the 2003 original The Curse of the Black Pearl and wrapped what was thought to be a trilogy with installments in 2006 and 2007, but has returned to the part twice more.
Producer Jerry Bruckheimer told Deadline: “We’re talking with Johnny, we’re working on a screenplay, and hopefully we can get this done."
Reports have added that the film could focus on a female heroine played by Margot Robbie, with Captain Jack as a side character rather than the protagonist, as in the past.
Read also: Johnny Depp self-portrait to go on sale alongside artwork dedicated to his daughter Lily-Rose
A sixth film has been discussed for years, but the box office numbers for Dead Men Tell No Tales were lower than those of previous installments.
Depp has also attracted negative publicity in his personal life, winning a US lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard over an article.
The article did not mention the actor by name, but his lawyers said it falsely implied he physically and sexually abused Ms Heard while they were together.
The actor said in 2021 that he is "a victim of cancel culture" and was replaced as Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts series of films by Mads Mikkelsen for Secrets of Dumbledore in 2022.
Depp has not been cast in a mainstream release since 2018 but is appearing to be getting his career back on track with Ebenezer, a Christmas Carol reimagining later this year.