Johnny Depp is in talks for a sixth Pirates of the Caribbean film, ten years after the most recent installment was released.

The US actor, 63, is reported to be interested in reprising the role of the down-on-his-luck Captain Jack Sparrow for a follow-up to 2017's Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Depp first played the role in the 2003 original The Curse of the Black Pearl and wrapped what was thought to be a trilogy with installments in 2006 and 2007, but has returned to the part twice more.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer told Deadline: “We’re talking with Johnny, we’re working on a screenplay, and hopefully we can get this done."

Reports have added that the film could focus on a female heroine played by Margot Robbie, with Captain Jack as a side character rather than the protagonist, as in the past.

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