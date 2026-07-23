Johnson-Thompson has said she is "gutted" to miss the event due to injury.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson was looking to defend her title for a second time. Picture: Alamy

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Katarina Johnson-Thompson has withdrawn from England's team for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

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The 33-year-old has said she is "gutted" to miss the event due to injury. Johnson-Thompson, who was looking to defend her title for a second time, is one of nine England athletes to pull out of the squad on Thursday, the same day as the opening ceremony. She is joined in her withdrawal by Olympic medallists Dina Asher-Smith, Daryll Neita, Matthew Hudson-Smith and Amber Anning, along with Zac Sneddon, Anna Purchase, Elliot Giles and Jona Efoloko. Olympic 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson has also been added to the list of those who chose not to pursue selection. Read more: King and Queen emerge from Tardis to begin Commonwealth Games opening ceremony Read more: Commonwealth Games 2026 full schedule and TV details

Katarina Johnson-Thompson is joined in her withdrawal by Olympic medallist Dina Asher-Smith. Picture: Alamy

Hodgkinson has revealed that the reason behind this is her focus on next month's European Championships in Birmingham. Johnson-Thompson said on social media: "I'm gutted to have to pull out of this year's Commonwealth Games. I was so looking forward to competing on home soil and having the chance to defend my Commonwealth title!” She added: "Although the injury I picked up earlier this season has improved, I haven't been able to get back to the level I need to compete at my best.” "After discussing it with my team, we've made the difficult decision to focus on giving myself the best chance of being ready for the European Championships, so I'm working very hard to be there later this season. "Missing a championship is never easy, but I know it's the right decision. I can't wait to be back competing again soon."

Hodgkinson has revealed that the reason behind her withdrawal is her focus on next month's European Championships in Birmingham. Picture: Alamy