Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Dina Asher-Smith among nine England athletes to pull out of Commonwealth Games
Johnson-Thompson has said she is "gutted" to miss the event due to injury.
Katarina Johnson-Thompson has withdrawn from England's team for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
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The 33-year-old has said she is "gutted" to miss the event due to injury.
Johnson-Thompson, who was looking to defend her title for a second time, is one of nine England athletes to pull out of the squad on Thursday, the same day as the opening ceremony.
She is joined in her withdrawal by Olympic medallists Dina Asher-Smith, Daryll Neita, Matthew Hudson-Smith and Amber Anning, along with Zac Sneddon, Anna Purchase, Elliot Giles and Jona Efoloko.
Olympic 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson has also been added to the list of those who chose not to pursue selection.
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Hodgkinson has revealed that the reason behind this is her focus on next month's European Championships in Birmingham.
Johnson-Thompson said on social media: "I'm gutted to have to pull out of this year's Commonwealth Games. I was so looking forward to competing on home soil and having the chance to defend my Commonwealth title!”
She added: "Although the injury I picked up earlier this season has improved, I haven't been able to get back to the level I need to compete at my best.”
"After discussing it with my team, we've made the difficult decision to focus on giving myself the best chance of being ready for the European Championships, so I'm working very hard to be there later this season.
"Missing a championship is never easy, but I know it's the right decision. I can't wait to be back competing again soon."
Johnson-Thompson had been hoping to win a third successive Commonwealth title after winning gold on the Gold Coast and in Birmingham.
Asher-Smith and Olympic 400m silver medallist Matthew Hudson-Smith had both been selected for England's relay teams in Glasgow before being replaced. Fellow sprinters Daryll Neita and Amber Anning have also withdrawn.
No reason has been given for Asher-Smith's withdrawal, although it is understood she is likely to be prioritising next month's European Championships in Birmingham.
Several star athletes have also withdrawn from the Games.
This includes reigning Olympic 100m champion Julien Alfred of St Lucia, Olympic swimming medallists Kaylee McKeown of Australia and Summer McIntosh of Canada, as well as Kenyan 800m runner Mary Moraa.
Away from athletics, triple Olympic gymnastics champion Max Whitlock also ended his Commonwealth Games comeback earlier this month because of injury.