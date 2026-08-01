Jon McConnell’s decision to ditch Love Island to chase gold at the Commonwealth Games paid off as he romped to victory in the men’s 70kg boxing category in Glasgow.

Team Northern Ireland boxer Jon McConnell turned down the chance to appear on the latest series of Love Island, and instead opted to go to the Commonwealth Games.

The 23-year-old from Belfast's renowned Holy Trinity club revealed earlier in the Games that he and Northern Ireland teammate Kaci Rock had applied for the hit ITV reality show before declining interviews with its producers.

McConnell came through a fierce contest with Wales's Orlando Holley-Sotomi and insisted he would resist any temptation to reapply, choosing instead to focus on his dream of reaching the 2028 Olympics.

"If I hadn't got through the early rounds, maybe I'd have thought I didn't make the right decision, but I've got the gold medal now," McConnell said.

"He put me under a lot of pressure, but I have a lot of belief in myself. Everybody thinks I'm just this pretty boxer type of thing, but I'm a hard, hard man to beat — and I showed it today."

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