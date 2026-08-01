Jon McConnell claims gold at Commonwealth Games after turning down Love Island
The boxer revealed earlier in the Games that he had applied for the hit ITV show, before turning down interviews with the programme’s producers.
Jon McConnell’s decision to ditch Love Island to chase gold at the Commonwealth Games paid off as he romped to victory in the men’s 70kg boxing category in Glasgow.
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Team Northern Ireland boxer Jon McConnell turned down the chance to appear on the latest series of Love Island, and instead opted to go to the Commonwealth Games.
The 23-year-old from Belfast's renowned Holy Trinity club revealed earlier in the Games that he and Northern Ireland teammate Kaci Rock had applied for the hit ITV reality show before declining interviews with its producers.
McConnell came through a fierce contest with Wales's Orlando Holley-Sotomi and insisted he would resist any temptation to reapply, choosing instead to focus on his dream of reaching the 2028 Olympics.
"If I hadn't got through the early rounds, maybe I'd have thought I didn't make the right decision, but I've got the gold medal now," McConnell said.
"He put me under a lot of pressure, but I have a lot of belief in myself. Everybody thinks I'm just this pretty boxer type of thing, but I'm a hard, hard man to beat — and I showed it today."
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Her teammate and fellow Love Island applicant, Kaci Rock, suffered a unanimous defeat to England's Sacha Hickey in the women's 65kg division, extending the 22-year-old Londoner's rapid rise in the sport.
Hickey, a Millwall supporter, took up boxing at the age of six after playing the game on her Nintendo Wii. She was taken to the renowned Fisher club in Rotherhithe, where she quickly stood out — often as the only girl training there.
"I've gone from Nintendo Wii to the big leagues," Hickey joked after a commanding display against her Northern Irish opponent. "I remember shadow-boxing in front of the TV, and somehow I've ended up here today."
"It's put me in a great position. I'm sixth in the world rankings now and I've got the European Championships next, where I'm going for gold. After that it's all about the World Championships and qualifying for LA."
England's Patris Mughalzai claimed gold in the men's 65kg division, securing a unanimous decision over Australia's Jacob Cassar. Isaac Okoh followed up by outclassing Wales's Connor Williams at 90kg, giving England three victories in the space of an hour.
In the final session, England added two more titles to reach a total of four gold medals. Dimeji Shittu edged out India's Ankush Panghal at 80kg on points, while super-heavyweight Damar Thomas earned a unanimous verdict over another Indian opponent, Narender Berwal.
England also picked up two silver medals. Ruby White fell short in the women's -51kg final, losing to India's Sakshi Chaudhary, and Chantelle Reid was beaten in the 70kg decider by India's Arundhati Choudhary.
Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh secured her fourth consecutive Commonwealth Games medal, but had to make do with silver after being outpointed by India's Jaismine Lamboria at 57kg.