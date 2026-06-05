The renowned news anchor, 78, reveals that he has secretly lived with the disease for four years as part of a new documentary

Jon Snow was diagnosed in 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Renowned news anchor Jon Snow has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

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The most common form of dementia, the announcement comes ahead of a forthcoming documentary for the Alzheimer’s Society depicting life with the disease. An instantly recognisable name who started his career at LBC, Snow, 78, went on to become Channel 4's longest serving news anchor before retiring in 2021. Revealing the diagnosis alongside his wife, Precious Lunga, ahead of the upcoming documentary, the couple hope to shine a light on the disease, with the pair opening up on life with the condition. Read more: "We'll take you on": Starmer warns Big Tech 'things will change' as ministers consider under 16s social media ban Read more: Fresh hope for ovarian cancer patients as new treatment given go-ahead

Aongside his neurologist wife, Dr Precious Lunga, Jon said: "If I don’t speak out, who will?". Picture: Cynthia R Matonhodze

Speaking of the diagnosis, Precious revealed the news anchor's decline began following his retirement in 2021. As part of the docuSnow, 79, said: "At the beginning I wanted to hide it, there’s so much prejudice. Any sort of hint of mental decay, you’re sort of dead. "There are moments when it pops up but it’s not an all day every day condition, and that’s what I cling onto." His diagnosis carried extra weight because his mother Joan struggled with Alzheimer’s disease for a decade before dying in her eighties. He feared the same fate. Precious believes people with dementia can still be valuable members of society. "Life doesn’t end with an Alzheimer’s diagnosis, but it changes dramatically,” said Precious. "You can have Alzheimer’s and still be a valuable member of society but you need support to navigate it."

Jon was previously on a clinical trial. Picture: Alamy

Michelle Dyson CB, CEO of Alzheimer’s Society, praised the veteran anchor for his decision to go public. She said: "Jon’s decision to talk publicly about his dementia diagnosis is a real act of courage and his story will resonate with so many. "His support for Alzheimer’s Society will help spark a national conversation about dementia that we so desperately need. Despite being the UK’s biggest killer, dementia is still not treated with the same urgency as other major health conditions like cancer.

Snow after scaling the 920 steps of Tower 42, London, during the Vertical Rush event in aid of housing and homelessness charity Shelter. Picture: Alamy