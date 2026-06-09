The veteran broadcaster described the response he received after sharing his Alzheimer’s diagnosis as "heartening".

Jon Snow has spoken on the support he has received after publicly disclosing his Alzheimer’s diagnosis. Picture: Alamy

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Former Channel 4 News presenter Jon Snow has expressed his gratitude for the "outpouring of support" he has experienced after speaking out last Friday on his Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

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Snow, 78, has also announced that he will support a campaign urging the Government to reform treatment for the disease. The Alzheimer's Society campaign, backed by the veteran journalist, looks at transforming care for both people living with dementia and their families. Snow revealed on Friday he has been living with the condition since 2023, ahead of a new documentary due to air next month. In the Channel 4 programme, Snow is set to open up about the impact his diagnosis has had on his life. Support following the announcement has been widespread, including from Channel 4 presenter and long-time colleague Kirsty Lang. Read more: Former news presenter Jon Snow reveals Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis Read more: Alzheimer's 'wonder drugs' do not work, major study finds despite hopes of end to disease

He also received wishes from Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who described Snow as "a true giant in journalism". Speaking on the public response, Snow told the Alzheimer's Society: "I'm truly bowled over by the outpouring of support and affection." The broadcaster's announcement has also had an impact on the charity. The organisation said it has led to a spike in traffic to its website, particularly to its dementia symptoms checklist page. While Snow said he "never expected to become the story" after his work as a journalist, he described the update as "heartening" after initially sharing his diagnosis to help raise awareness.

Jon Snow is known as the longest-running face of Channel 4 News. Picture: Alamy