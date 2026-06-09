Jon Snow ‘bowled over’ by support after revealing Alzheimer’s diagnosis
The veteran broadcaster described the response he received after sharing his Alzheimer’s diagnosis as "heartening".
Former Channel 4 News presenter Jon Snow has expressed his gratitude for the "outpouring of support" he has experienced after speaking out last Friday on his Alzheimer’s diagnosis.
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Snow, 78, has also announced that he will support a campaign urging the Government to reform treatment for the disease.
The Alzheimer's Society campaign, backed by the veteran journalist, looks at transforming care for both people living with dementia and their families.
Snow revealed on Friday he has been living with the condition since 2023, ahead of a new documentary due to air next month.
In the Channel 4 programme, Snow is set to open up about the impact his diagnosis has had on his life.
Support following the announcement has been widespread, including from Channel 4 presenter and long-time colleague Kirsty Lang.
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He also received wishes from Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who described Snow as "a true giant in journalism".
Speaking on the public response, Snow told the Alzheimer's Society: "I'm truly bowled over by the outpouring of support and affection."
The broadcaster's announcement has also had an impact on the charity.
The organisation said it has led to a spike in traffic to its website, particularly to its dementia symptoms checklist page.
While Snow said he "never expected to become the story" after his work as a journalist, he described the update as "heartening" after initially sharing his diagnosis to help raise awareness.
According to Snow, awareness is vital as "too many people are experiencing delays in diagnosis", especially as "an early diagnosis can open the door to treatment”.
Michelle Dyson, chief executive of the Alzheimer's Society, said Jon and his wife joined the campaign after experiencing "first-hand the importance of an early and accurate diagnosis”.
She added: "We wouldn't accept this injustice for cancer, and we must demand better for people living with dementia."
The journalist's new documentary, Jon Snow: A Last Big Story, will see him continue his professional work while managing Alzheimer’s symptoms.
The programme will air on Channel 4 at 8pm on 20 June.