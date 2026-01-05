A man has pleaded guilty to wearing a uniform or dress bearing the mark of His Majesty's Forces without permission after dressing as a navy admiral at a Remembrance Sunday event.

Jonathan Carley, 65, made headlines after being pictured wearing the military uniform at a e wreath-laying service at Llandudno in north Wales.

Pictures were shared online of him wearing the uniform, which included a slew of medals, including a Distinguished Service Order.

Carley had sparked fury after attending the ceremony dressed in a Rear Admiral’s uniform with a total of 12 medals pinned to his jacket.

Among the medals were the prestigious Distinguished Service Order (DSO) and the Queen's Volunteer Reserves Medal, which is only given to military reservists. However online sleuths caught him out because no single serviceperson is believed to have been awarded both medals.

It later emerged that he had altered a naval uniform issued to him while leading a group of cadets, hiring a tailor to sew admiral's rings onto the sleeves, and buying the medals online.

But he had never been in the Royal Navy or served at sea, a court heard today, and had donned the fake uniform because he 'sought a sense of belonging or affirmation'. Carley appeared at Llandudno Magistrates Court today where he pleaded guilty.

The judge said that it was a “sad reflection” on him that he had targeted the day of remembrance. “You were there not as a genuine person but as someone who came to deceive and create a falsehood.

“Your actions totally disrespect the memories of all those persons who have fallen and causes a great deal of pain to families.”

Prosecutor James Neary said Carley had posed as an admiral because he 'sought a sense of belonging or affirmation'.

Carley was arrested at his home not long after the event.

