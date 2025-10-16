Shelvey said he did not want to raise his family in England due to crime and 'being arrested for tweets'

Burnley's Jonjo Shelvey arrives at the ground ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match at Fratton Park, Portsmouth. Picture date: Saturday February 1, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Former Premier League midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has claimed his move to play football in Qatar was fuelled by a desire to avoid England due to crime.

Shelvey, 33, who played for Liverpool, Newcastle and in Turkey before moving to the UAE, said that suggestions he moved for monetary gain are off base. He said: "It doesn't bother me. I've since seen a few things like 'he's gone there for money'. I'm thinking 'what money? There's no money in the UAE Second Division League'. "The ballpark of the standard wage here is £2,000-a-month for a footballer. In terms of what I've earned throughout my career, that's nothing.

Shelvey played for Newcastle and Liverpool during his Premier League career. Picture: Getty