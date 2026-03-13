The Welshman extended his lead at the top of the table to eight points

Jonny Clayton won his second weekly night. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Jonny Clayton battled through the pain barrier caused by a gout flare-up to win his second Premier League darts night of the season.

The Welshman made light of the debilitating inflammatory arthritis condition as he won night six of the event in Nottingham. The 51-year-old could barely walk as he limped around the stage after he suffered a bout in his ankle, but there was nothing wrong with his arm as he powered past Michael van Gerwen, Stephen Bunting and Luke Humphries to claim a second nightly win and top the table by eight points. It is a regular problem for Clayton, who takes daily medication, but he never knows how it will be from one day to the next.

Jonny Clayton celebrates beating Luke Humphries on night six. Picture: Alamy

"I do get flare-ups, so obviously I take medication every day," he said. "Funnily enough, it was in my elbow in my first year in the Premier League. So it’s moved now to my ankle. "But I have to carry on. I don’t want to miss these nights. "You just take your medication. I could go back to bed tonight, wake up tomorrow as if there’s nothing there. It is weird, proper weird. "When it comes on, it gives you a warning and if you don’t catch it in time, then you know all about it. And obviously I know all about it now." Humphries was denied his first nightly win of the year, but did at least end his hoodoo against great rival Luke Littler in the semi-final.

Luke Humphries and Luke Littler shake hands after their match. Picture: Alamy