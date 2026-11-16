Jordan blocks Telegram app over national security concerns
The decision comes after a rare deadly church attack last month killed nine people and prompted airstrikes on neighbouring Syria
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Jordanian authorities will block the Telegram social media app in the kingdom over national security concerns.
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Jordan's Public Security Directorate said its approach aimed to safeguard society against threats including "attempts to spread extremism and radicalisation — all of which threaten societal security and national interests — in accordance with existing legislation."
The decision comes after a rare deadly church attack last month killed nine people and prompted airstrikes on neighbouring Syria that Jordan said killed 20 Islamic State militants.
On November 5, Jordan said that one security officer had been killed and another wounded in what it called a terrorist stabbing attack in Amman.
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Jordan’s State Security Court sentenced three men to death on Sunday for carrying out the attack, the state news agency Petra reported.
The court convicted the men of offences including carrying out terrorist acts resulting in death, possessing weapons and ammunition for terrorist purposes and promoting the ideology of a terrorist group.
The ruling is subject to appeal and automatic review by the Court of Cassation, Petra said.
Over the years, Islamic State militants have used the mobile messaging service, created by Pavel Durov, who is in exile from Russia, to issue statements.
Durov faces investigations in several countries.
In July, Russia said it had charged him with facilitating terrorist activity, alleging that his app was being used by Ukrainian spies to organise attacks inside Russia.
Durov denies wrongdoing and says Telegram has exceeded its obligations to moderate content and cooperate with authorities to fight crime.