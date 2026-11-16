Jordanian authorities will block the Telegram social media app in the kingdom over national security concerns.

Jordan's Public Security Directorate said its approach aimed to safeguard society against threats including "attempts to spread extremism and radicalisation — all of which threaten societal security and national interests — in accordance with existing legislation."

The decision comes after a rare deadly church attack last month killed nine people and prompted airstrikes on neighbouring Syria that Jordan said killed 20 Islamic State militants.

On November 5, Jordan said that one security officer had been killed and another wounded in what it called a terrorist stabbing attack in Amman.

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