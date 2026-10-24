At least seven people have been shot dead by two gunmen who opened fire at a funeral in central Jordan, according to state media.

A further 10 people were injured in the church in the governorate of Karak on Friday.

The gunmen, who have not been identified, are reported to have arrived at the scene in a car and began shooting inside the church before fleeing.

The US embassy in Amman said security had been stepped up at malls, foreign embassies and other locations across Jordan after Friday's attack on a church in Jordan's Karak governorate.

Speaking at a press conference, Major General Abdallah al-Maaytah said most of those wounded in the shooting at the Hamoud Church in Karak governorate were still receiving treatment, and that the hunt for the attackers was ongoing. Jordan's health minister said 40 people were wounded.

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