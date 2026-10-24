US ramps up embassy security after terror attack in Jordan leaves seven dead after shooter open-fired at funeral
At least seven people have been shot dead by two gunmen who opened fire at a funeral in central Jordan, according to state media.
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At least seven people have been shot dead by two gunmen who opened fire at a funeral in central Jordan, according to state media.
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A further 10 people were injured in the church in the governorate of Karak on Friday.
The gunmen, who have not been identified, are reported to have arrived at the scene in a car and began shooting inside the church before fleeing.
The US embassy in Amman said security had been stepped up at malls, foreign embassies and other locations across Jordan after Friday's attack on a church in Jordan's Karak governorate.
Speaking at a press conference, Major General Abdallah al-Maaytah said most of those wounded in the shooting at the Hamoud Church in Karak governorate were still receiving treatment, and that the hunt for the attackers was ongoing. Jordan's health minister said 40 people were wounded.
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A video aired on Jordan's state-owned Al-Mamlaka television station that appeared to be from a security camera on the church showed three people firing at it from a sidewalk and hiding behind trees and a low wall.
The video showed the attackers then running towards the church's entrance. Reuters was able to verify the video from the entry path and wall surrounding the church, as well as other details.
"This is a result of a terrorist ideology and blind extremism and we will not allow society to go down this path," Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan said in a post on X.
Jordan’s King Abdullah II Bin al Hussein visited injured victims in hospital as they recover from the attack.
Mohammad al-Momani, a Government spokesman, confirmed that security forces were deployed to the area after the "heinous" attack.
So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Karak has a significant Christian community in the majority-Muslim Jordan.