The organisation's president, Prince Ali bin Hussein, said he would not support Infantino's re-election, adding:"We did not endorse him before and certainly will not now."

Prince Ali bin Hussein, left, has accused Fifa of blackmail as pressure grows on its president Gianni Infantino. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Fifa has been accused of “blackmailing” Jordan over World Cup money in return for their support for Gianni Infantino to stay on as president.

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The Swiss is under mounting pressure amid the fallout from a plan to seek private investors in a company to run FIFA’s tournaments, including the men’s and women’s World Cups. Jordan's FA president, Prince Ali bin Hussein, said his country encountered "enormous hurdles" while competing at the World Cup. The support of national associations in Asia could prove critical to Infantino's survival but the president of the Jordanian Football Association, Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein, wrote on X that his organisation “certainly” would not endorse Infantino after alleging FIFA sought to secure his support by promising it would help with the recovery of money he said was owed to the JFA. Prince Ali, who stood for the FIFA presidency in 2015 against Sepp Blatter and against Infantino the following year, hit out at the difficulties faced by Jordanian fans seeking to enter the United States for this summer’s World Cup and the “exorbitant” price of tickets, and detailed the “huge costs” in taxes his association faced due to being based in the US rather than Canada or Mexico for the finals. Read More: FA to withdraw support for under-pressure Fifa boss Gianni Infantino as fury grows over his doomed World Cup sell-off plan Read More: Uefa has 'lost confidence' in Infantino over Fifa's £20bn sell-off plans - as Burnham brands U-turn 'the right decision'

He then revealed Jordan was still awaiting prize money from last year’s Arab Cup, which is organised by FIFA, “while at the same time FIFA brags about how many billions they have in reserve”. “It is clear the problem really is with leadership,” Prince Ali added.“For months, FIFA has been refusing to help us on any of these or other matters – until it was verbally communicated to me during the World Cup that if I endorsed Infantino it would go a long way to helping our FA out. “We pride ourselves in Jordan in upholding ethical values. We did not endorse him before and certainly will not now. But the whole situation amounts to blackmail and we refuse to give in to that.” It comes as an 'anti-Infantino' alliance is forming among Fifa members as they attempt to oust the hated president over his bungled attempt at selling off a stake in the World Cup. Mr Hussain said Jordan's FA would not support Infantino's re-election, adding:"We did not endorse him before and certainly will not now. But the whole situation amounts to blackmail and we refuse to give in to that." Fifa declined to respond to Prince Ali’s remarks. Leaders of national federations and some continental bodies are planning to "paralyse Fifa" and are prepared to launch a rival global football competition if the Swiss-Italian Infantino does not step down as president. The collapse of Infantino's plan to sell off a stake in the World Cup to private investors has left him in a perilous position ahead of his re-election bid. The leaders of European (Uefa), North American (Concacaf), and Asian (AFC) football are now determined to oust Infantino. The Times reports that the federations from these continents could boycott Fifa's council and committee meetings, leaving the organisation unable to work.

Prince Ali bin Al Hussein, of Jordan, left, and Gianni Infantino, of Switzerland, center, during the Extraordinary FIFA Congress 2016. Picture: Alamy