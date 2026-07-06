Jordan Henderson rushed to hospital after injuring wrist while celebrating World Cup victory
The midfielder was pictured being stretchered off from the pitch after falling over during the post-match celebrations
Jordan Henderson has been rushed to hospital with a wrist injury as players celebrated England's astonishing victory over Mexico.
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The midfielder was seen being stretchered off just after the full-time whistle, as England players went to celebrate their 2-3 win with fans.
The 36-year-old Brentford player was seen landing awkwardly after falling over an advertising boards, prompting medical staff to rush to his aid.
Henderson, who was an unused substitute in the game, was given oxygen before being taken from the pitch to hospital.
England manager Thomas Tuchel said the injury looked "really bad" and was "quite serious".
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"Jordan [Henderson] just fell over and injured his wrist. It looks really bad," he told the BBC on Monday.
"It's a quite serious injury and it doesn't fit to the evening that Jordan is now not with us. The doctor told me he is in hospital."
Jude Bellingham said: “He’s in a bit of bother but our medical team have got everything under control probably. Best not to give too much detail when I don’t know too much what is going on.
"Everyone was there to support him and even that was a beautiful thing to see.”
Henderson's World Cup performance has been limited to a six-minute stretch in the final six minutes of England's game against Panama.
He will join Reece James, who has been dealing with a hamstring problem, on the sidelines.
The Three Lions will next come head-to-head with Norway on Saturday at 22:00 BST in Miami after their 2-1 defeat over Brazil.