Jordan Henderson has been rushed to hospital with a wrist injury as players celebrated England's astonishing victory over Mexico.

The midfielder was seen being stretchered off just after the full-time whistle, as England players went to celebrate their 2-3 win with fans.

The 36-year-old Brentford player was seen landing awkwardly after falling over an advertising boards, prompting medical staff to rush to his aid.

Henderson, who was an unused substitute in the game, was given oxygen before being taken from the pitch to hospital.

England manager Thomas Tuchel said the injury looked "really bad" and was "quite serious".

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