Human remains found in Brecon Beacons confirmed as man who vanished six years ago
The remains of a man who went missing six years ago have been found.
Jordan Moray went missing from his home in Cwmbach, Aberdare, in Rhondda Cynon Taf, in July 2019.
Jordan’s disappearance was completely out of character, and it sparked immediate concern among family, friends and police as his mobile phone was left on charge and games console still running.
South Wales Police received a report of human remains in a remote area near the Llwyn-onn Reservoir in Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, formerly known as the Brecon Beacons, on August 29.
It has since been confirmed that these remains are those of Mr Moray.
His disappearance in 2019 prompted a huge search, including in the national park, because of his love of the outdoors, but remained unexplained.
Mr Moray's death is not being treated as suspicious.
Paying tribute to him on social media, his brother Josh said that Jordan, who would now be 38, was his "best friend" with the pair doing "everything together".
"He added: "He's been a big loss in my life and always will be. Now my mam and dad can lay him to rest.
"Love you Jordan moray, can't wait to meet you again big bro."