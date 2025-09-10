The remains of a man who went missing six years ago have been found.

Jordan Moray went missing from his home in Cwmbach, Aberdare, in Rhondda Cynon Taf, in July 2019.

Jordan’s disappearance was completely out of character, and it sparked immediate concern among family, friends and police as his mobile phone was left on charge and games console still running.

South Wales Police received a report of human remains in a remote area near the Llwyn-onn Reservoir in Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, formerly known as the Brecon Beacons, on August 29.

It has since been confirmed that these remains are those of Mr Moray.