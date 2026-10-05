The England goalkeeper was pursued at 50mph by police after almost causing a pile-up when he slammed on his brakes

Pickford was pulled over by police after ignoring a give way sign. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford nearly caused a crash with two other cars during a bout of careless driving in his £200,000 Lamborghini supercar, a court has heard.

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The 32-year-old shotstopper was pulled over by police after ignoring a give-way sign, forcing two cars to slam on the brakes, and then speeding off into the distance. The incident happened in the upmarket Cheshire town of Knutsford on April 14, sparking a criminal prosecution for driving without due care or attention. Pickford, who has 336 appearances for Everton and 92 England caps, has pleaded guilty to the charge and requested a court hearing to explain his mitigation. Read More: RAF Fairford is 'safe' insists Downing Street - after Trump pulls bombers from air base Read More: Polanski hints people should 'get over themselves' after Greens sparked fury by declaring Zionism is racism

According to court documents, Pc Cecil Ricardo, from Cheshire Police, said he had just left the station when he saw Pickford’s blue Lamborghini Urus complete with personalised number plates. “I was stationary on Bexton Road, Knutsford, waiting for traffic signals to turn green,” he wrote. “I then witnessed a blue Lamborghini Urus driving along Princess Street. “It reached the junction with Toft Road, completely ignored the give-way lines and pulled onto Toft Road, causing two vehicles to slam on their brakes to avoid a collision. “The Lamborghini then sped down Toft Road, Knutsford.” Pc Ricardo said he activated his lights and siren to set off in pursuit of the Lamborghini, noticing he was driving at 50mph while the Lamborghini “was still pulling away”. “The speed limit on that stretch of Toft Road, Knutsford, is 30mph,” he noted. The officer said Pickford appeared to notice the chasing police car and pulled over.

Pickford has pleaded guilty to the charge and requested a court hearing to explain his mitigation. Picture: Alamy