Jordanian Princess Firyal Irshaid has accused multiple members of staff of stealing jewellery from her home in Belgravia when she left the UK during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020

Jordanian Princess Firyal Irshaid has accused multiple members of staff of stealing jewellery from her Belgravia home. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

A Jordanian princess accused multiple members of staff of thieving from her Belgravia home where jewellery was taken, a court has heard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Princess Firyal Irshaid, 81, had left the UK during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 when her beloved jewellery collection was taken from her home and put up for sale. Her housekeeper, 71-year-old Maria Virgelina Taborda Henao, is now on trial at Southwark Crown Court, accused of using her access to carry out the thefts. On Monday, jurors heard from Taborda Henao, who arrived in the UK in the late 1980s. The defendant said through a Spanish interpreter that she had cleaned for around 30 to 35 households, including for the late businessman and peer Lord Anthony Jacobs and a Belgian countess. Read more: https://www.lbc.co.uk/article/jermaine-pennant-arsenal-liverpool-dodges-driving-ban-5Hjdjmy_2/ Read more: https://www.lbc.co.uk/article/russell-brand-court-what-charged-5HjdjmZ_2/

Housekeeper Maria Virgelina Taborda Henao, 71, is on trial at Southwark Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

Defence barrister Manveer Cheema asked Taborda Henao what she did for Princess Firyal, and the defendant replied: “Clean.” She and other members of staff in the household also helped the princess with moving her suitcases in the home when she went travelling, the court heard. Taborda Henao said the mood among the staff was “calm”, but that relationships with the princess were “very hard”, the court heard. Mr Cheema asked Taborda Henao whether she had tensions with the princess. She said the princess had called her a thief, leaving her feeling upset, but insisted she was not one. She added that the princess made similar accusations against other people.

Picture: PA

Princess Firyal married Prince Muhammad bin Talal, the younger brother of King Hussein of Jordan, in 1964, in a marriage which lasted for 14 years. The defendant, also known as Lina, worked as the princess’s housekeeper for 11 years, and is accused of stealing jewellery when left in London to look after the Belgravia home in 2020. Her nephew, Julian Ramirez, is said to have acted as a “key conduit for the sale of stolen property”, and transferred £17,835 to Taborda Henao between June 23 2019 and November 28 2020. Jurors have heard the princess agreed for Taborda Henao’s sister, Ramirez’s mother, to move into the property during the early stages of the pandemic, and then agreed to pay her a salary. Asked if she was aware that any items were stolen and being sold, the defendant replied: “No.”

Picture: PA

She also denied any involvement. Princess Firyal told jurors last week that she had discovered her possessions had been stolen when her engagement ring was pictured on the front of an auction house catalogue. She said her friend, Pierre Jeannet, a partner in high-end jewellery maker JAR who had crafted the ring, called on November 21, 2020. “He asked: ‘Are you selling your jewellery?’ And I said: ‘No, what are you talking about?’”, she told the court. “He told me my ring, made specially for my engagement, was on the cover of a catalogue in an auction house.”

Picture: PA