A Muslim-convert accused of planning a terrorist attack "regularly expressed a wish to kill Jews" and made a joke about going into a synagogue in a suicide vest, a jury has been told.

, was arrested in Howden, East Yorkshire, with a note which said, "Throw all grenades into crowd; Shoot bystanders; Stab anyone who comes close; Do not get taken alive", Leeds Crown Court heard on Thursday.

Katherine Robinson, prosecuting, said another note contained instructions about how to make mustard gas, and that a crossbow and a knife had been found by police at Richardson's home.

Ms Robinson told the jury the defendant had accessed material online which "shows his interest in and affiliation with extreme Islamist ideology, that includes material depicting and glorifying terrorist actions".

She said: "He regularly expressed a wish to kill Jews, for example using the terminology - the pillagers, the big noses and the money.

"He suggested going to Palestine to fight Jews and he's searched for how to volunteer for Hamas from the UK and how to get to Palestine.

"He made a joke about going into a synagogue in a suicide vest."