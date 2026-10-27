Jordan says it killed more than 20 Islamic State militants in airstrikes on Syria following deadly church terror attack
Jordan said its forces killed over 20 Islamic State militants in airstrikes on southern Syria on Monday after a deadly church attack in the country that Jordanian authorities linked to militants in neighbouring Syria.
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Jordan said its forces killed over 20 Islamic State militants in airstrikes on southern Syria on Monday after a deadly church attack in the country that Jordanian authorities linked to militants in neighbouring Syria.
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The strikes killed seven people, Syria said, including three children and a woman.
Jordan’s Government Communication Minister Mohammed al-Momani shared on X that the country regrets the civilian casualties.
The airstrikes have intensified hostilities between the two US allies. Jordan has been a longtime supporter of the US in its fight against extremism.
Syria’s Islamist-led government echoed similar sentiments, and since overthrowing Bashar al-Assad in 2024, the country wants to strengthen relations with the West.
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On Monday, Jordan said that its air force had struck what it called militant hideouts in southern Syria. Syria, after determining that the suspects behind last week’s church attack were linked to “terrorist groups” based there.
Jordanian security officials confirmed that security forces had arrested two brothers and their brother-in-law following a shootout linked to the church attack, which killed nine people.
Resident Salah Mahwash told Reuters during the funeral of four people, including three children, in Al-Mismiyah in southern Syria:
“At around 10 p.m., there was an explosion and the sound of aircraft overhead. We went to the site, and it was a poor family whose father had gone missing during the events and was in Sednaya prison.
"Today, as you can see, these are people just trying to make a living, tending to their sheep and goats and doing manual labour. We condemn what happened in the Jordanian state, of course.”
Attacks such as the church shooting are rare in Jordan, a relatively stable US ally in the Middle East. No group has claimed responsibility for the shooting, although Jordan said the militants it targeted in Syria were members of Islamic State.
Monday's strikes have nevertheless sparked anger in Syria. While the Jordanian military said they were conducted in coordination with Damascus, Syria's government said they were carried out without prior coordination. It also said it would hold an investigation.
Statements in recent days by Jordanian authorities that there appeared to have been no prior planning of the church attack have added to the confusion, seemingly at odds with Jordan's justification for Monday's cross-border strikes.
Syria's Foreign Ministry condemned the strikes as a violation of the country's sovereignty.
It said, however, that Damascus was coordinating with Amman and would establish a joint security committee to strengthen border security and prevent similar incidents.
Last year, Jordan and Syria agreed to form such a committee to secure their border, combat arms and drug smuggling and work to prevent any resurgence of Islamic State militancy.