Jordan said its forces killed over 20 Islamic State militants in airstrikes on southern Syria on Monday after a deadly church attack in the country that Jordanian authorities linked to militants in neighbouring Syria.

People from different villages of Deraa attend the funeral held for those who were killed in a nighttime airstrike carried out by Jordanian warplanes, in the As-Sanamayn area of Deraa, Syria, on October 27, 2026. Picture: Anadolu/Getty

By Georgia Bell

Jordan said its forces killed over 20 Islamic State militants in airstrikes on southern Syria on Monday after a deadly church attack in the country that Jordanian authorities linked to militants in neighbouring Syria.

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People from different villages of Deraa attend the funeral held for those who were killed in a nighttime airstrike carried out by Jordanian warplanes, in the As-Sanamayn area of Deraa, Syria, on October 27, 2026. Picture: Anadolu/Getty

On Monday, Jordan said that its air force had struck what it called militant hideouts in southern Syria. Syria, after determining that the suspects behind last week’s church attack were linked to “terrorist groups” based there. Jordanian security officials confirmed that security forces had arrested two brothers and their brother-in-law following a shootout linked to the church attack, which killed nine people. Resident Salah Mahwash told Reuters during the funeral of four people, including three children, in Al-Mismiyah in southern Syria: “​​At around 10 p.m., there was an explosion and the sound of aircraft overhead. We went to the site, and it was a poor family whose father had gone missing during the events and was in Sednaya prison. "Today, as you can see, these are people just trying to make a living, tending to their sheep and goats and doing manual labour. We condemn what happened in the Jordanian state, of course.”

Mourners gathered for the funeral of those who were killed in airstrikes carried out by Jordan the night before on the village of Al-Taf in the Al-Lajat region. Picture: BAKR ALKASEM/Getty

Attacks such as the church shooting are rare in Jordan, a relatively stable US ally in the Middle East. No group has claimed responsibility for the shooting, although Jordan said the militants it targeted in Syria were members of Islamic State. Monday's strikes have nevertheless sparked anger in Syria. While the Jordanian military said they were conducted in coordination with Damascus, Syria's government said they were carried out without prior coordination. It also said it would hold an investigation. Statements in recent days by Jordanian authorities that there appeared to have been no prior planning of the church attack have added to the confusion, seemingly at odds with Jordan's justification for Monday's cross-border strikes.

A view of damages pictures and books as residents inspect the damage and items following a nighttime airstrike carried out by Jordanian warplanes in the Musaymiyah area of Deraa, Syria, on October 27, 2026. Picture: Anadolu/Getty