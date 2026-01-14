Sydney amateur Jordan Smith beat defending Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner on his way to claiming the one million dollar first prize at the 1 Point Slam.

The innovative competition, with all matches lasting only one point, featured a star-studded field but it was Smith, who won a regional qualifying competition to take part, that emerged as the unlikely recipient of the £498,000 winner-takes-all prize.

In the final, Smith defeated British-born Taiwanese player Joanna Garland, who had played fearlessly to beat Alexander Zverev, Nick Kyrgios, Maria Sakkari and Donna Vekic only to miss her big opportunity.

The event debuted last year but on a much smaller stage and without either the star power or the big prize pot.

With the US Open raising the stakes for the preliminary week with its mixed doubles revamp, the Australian Open responded by taking the 1-Point Slam to Rod Laver Arena and tempting the sport’s biggest names and a sell-out crowd.

