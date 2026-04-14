Former Premier League footballer says he ‘regrets the impact’ on both the singer and his family

The football player and singer appear to have settled the misunderstanding. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Former Premier League footballer Jorginho has gone back on claims linking Chappell Roan to a hotel incident in Sao Paulo involving a security guard and his 11-year-old stepdaughter, calling it a “misunderstanding”.

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In March, the former Chelsea player alleged on Instagram that a security guard working for Roan had confronted his daughter and wife, Catherine Harding, after the child recognised the singer at the hotel breakfast. However, in a follow-up Instagram story on Monday, Jorginho said new information had changed his understanding of the events. He said Roan had made a public statement, contacted Harding privately and spoken directly through their teams. “It became clear that she had no knowledge of what took place at breakfast and had not asked anyone to approach them,” he wrote, adding that Roan had been “understanding and sympathetic” about what happened. Read more: 'Cheers, Timmy': Timothee Chalamet’s swipe at ballet and opera sparks boost in ticket sales Read more: Clannad singer and harpist Moya Brennan dies aged 73

Chappell Roan reached out to Jorginho's wife after the incident. Picture: Alamy

Roan, who was in Brazil for Lollapalooza, had previously said she felt “sad” for the mother and child, adding they “did not deserve that”. The singer also said the security guard was not working for her and that she had been unaware of the incident. The Flamengo midfielder had initially said his stepdaughter was left crying after being approached “in an extremely aggressive way”. Harding shares the child with her former partner, actor Jude Law. Celebrity bodyguard Pascal Duvier later confirmed he was not working for Jorginho, but for another unnamed individual.

The former Arsenal player has back-tracked his claims. Picture: Getty