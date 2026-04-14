Footballer Jorginho now says that Chappell Roan run-in was a misunderstanding
Former Premier League footballer says he ‘regrets the impact’ on both the singer and his family
Former Premier League footballer Jorginho has gone back on claims linking Chappell Roan to a hotel incident in Sao Paulo involving a security guard and his 11-year-old stepdaughter, calling it a “misunderstanding”.
Listen to this article
In March, the former Chelsea player alleged on Instagram that a security guard working for Roan had confronted his daughter and wife, Catherine Harding, after the child recognised the singer at the hotel breakfast.
However, in a follow-up Instagram story on Monday, Jorginho said new information had changed his understanding of the events.
He said Roan had made a public statement, contacted Harding privately and spoken directly through their teams.
“It became clear that she had no knowledge of what took place at breakfast and had not asked anyone to approach them,” he wrote, adding that Roan had been “understanding and sympathetic” about what happened.
Read more: 'Cheers, Timmy': Timothee Chalamet’s swipe at ballet and opera sparks boost in ticket sales
Read more: Clannad singer and harpist Moya Brennan dies aged 73
Roan, who was in Brazil for Lollapalooza, had previously said she felt “sad” for the mother and child, adding they “did not deserve that”.
The singer also said the security guard was not working for her and that she had been unaware of the incident.
The Flamengo midfielder had initially said his stepdaughter was left crying after being approached “in an extremely aggressive way”.
Harding shares the child with her former partner, actor Jude Law.
Celebrity bodyguard Pascal Duvier later confirmed he was not working for Jorginho, but for another unnamed individual.
Jorginho said that although it remains unclear why Duvier approached his family, it was now clear he had not been acting on Roan’s behalf.
“It was, ultimately, a misunderstanding in that respect, and I am glad to set the record straight,” he wrote.
“I regret the impact that this situation has had on Chappell Roan, Catherine, Ada and our family.
“I will always stand up for my family. But I also know how to recognise when things were not quite what they seemed at first.”
In an earlier Instagram video, Roan said: “They did not come up to me. They weren’t doing anything. It’s unfair for security to assume someone doesn’t have good intentions when they have no reason to believe that.”
Grammy-winning singer Roan, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, has previously hit out at “entitled” fans for their “creepy” behaviour – emphasising the need for boundaries between celebrities and their fans.