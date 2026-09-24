Sri Lanka’s win squared the ledger at 1-1 and set up a decider at the Kia Oval on Sunday.

England's Jos Buttler receives treatment for an injury during the Second Metro Bank one day international at Headingley, Leeds. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A hamstring injury to Jos Buttler derailed England’s hopes of sealing their Metro Bank One-Day Series against Sri Lanka, with the tourists edging a high-scoring thriller by 16 runs at Headingley.

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England were left to chase 322 after a fine century from Kusal Mendis (121) finally put the hosts under pressure after four consecutive white-ball wins, but seemed to be well on the way. An opening stand of 143 between Ben Duckett and Tom Banton put them ahead of the game and Buttler was ready to play the role of finisher when he collapsed, clutching his left leg on 66 not out. England needed a modest 68 from 75 balls and had six wickets in hand when he retired hurt but, by the time he hobbled back to the crease, the equation had tipped back towards Sri Lanka, leaving 27 required from 14. Struggling to apply any weight at the crease and barely able to limp between the wickets, his last-gasp gambit did not play off. Read more: Boxing's Battle of Britain descends into chaos as start time and location sparks backlash from fans Read more: Michael Schumacher's wife opens up on caring for the stricken F1 star 12 years on from skiing accident

England's Jos Buttler receives treatment for an injury. Picture: Alamy

With Will Jacks gone for 52, Buttler eked out just three more painful singles before holing out in the final over chasing a six. Sri Lanka’s gutsy win, which owed plenty to Dunith Wellalage’s game-changing three-wicket burst, squared the ledger at 1-1 and set up a decider at the Kia Oval on Sunday. The visitors took first use of a pristine batting track and put on 45 before Pathum Nissanka was pinned lbw by Gus Atkinson. Had the Surrey man held on to Kusal early in his stay, things may have been significantly easier for England, but he misread a steepler off Jamie Overton. From there, Sri Lanka found their feet. They reached 100 in the 20th over and added occasional flashes, Kamindu Mendis leaning back and dumping Overton into the Western Terrace and Kusal stroking Jacks handsomely into the crowd at long-on.

Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka (right) and team-mates celebrate taking the wicket of England's Jos Buttler to win the game. Picture: Alamy