Jose Mourinho has revealed he signed a contract to succeed Sir Alex Ferguson as Manchester United manager in 2013 only to tearfully renege on the deal and return to Chelsea.

“When I left Real Madrid, I signed with Manchester United to go to Manchester United after Sir Alex.”

“I think I can say because I don’t hurt anyone with the truth, and I think the objective of this work that we are doing is to tell the truth.

“I go to Chelsea in 2013 but in that period there is something nobody knows,” the Portuguese said in ‘Mourinho’.

Mourinho was later brought in, spending two and a half years in charge from 2016, but revealed in a new Netflix documentary about his life that he had agreed to come earlier.

United have failed to return to the top of the English game since Ferguson stepped down, with successor David Moyes sacked after only 10 months in charge.

The football world was rocked when the Scottish great announced he was retiring having overseen a 13th Premier League title triumph win during a spell of unrivalled dominance at Old Trafford.

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Mourinho continued: “I was, of course, very flattered, because Manchester United has an incredible appeal.

“When I say Real Madrid is the biggest club in the world, I have to say that Manchester United is very, very close.

“But one thing is love for football, and another thing is love for a certain club.

“I think this is more powerful than love for football and, fundamentally, after Real Madrid, I needed to feel that I’m loved.”

Ferguson was one of the footballing figures interviewed for the new documentary and admits he was under the illusion Mourinho was accepting the offer, only for the situation to change in a matter of hours.

“Early evening he phoned me and he was crying,” the United great said. “And he says, ‘Alex, I can’t take it – I’ve given my word to Chelsea, and I’m not going to break my word’.

“The reason he gave to me I could understand, but I was disappointed.”

Mourinho had a strong bond with Chelsea after leading them to two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups during an unforgettable first spell.

The Portuguese parked differences with owner Roman Abramovich to return to Stamford Bridge after leaving Real Madrid, winning another league crown and League Cup before being sacked in December 2015.

“For me to lose the chance to be the coach to succeed Sir Alex Ferguson was dramatic, but I don’t regret because it was a decision that I made with my heart,” Mourinho, now back in charge of Real Madrid, said.

“And I think it is nature that says something that when you do something for love, you are never doing anything wrong. I think it’s nature. I did it for love.

“I went back with the feeling of, yes, I go home, but with big responsibility because what I did before is history, and you don’t want to destroy your legacy.”