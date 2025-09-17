Jose Mourinho . Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Jose Mourinho is in talks over a return to his old club Benfica 25 years after he was first appointed its manager - after the Portuguese giants sacked head coach Bruno Lage.

But the self-styled ‘special one’ could make a return to his native Portugal after the Lisbon side sacked head coach Bruno Lage after a disappointing Champions League defeat against Azerbaijani club Qarabag. Benfica president Rui Costa confirmed Lage had been dismissed in a press conference following Tuesday night's Champions League defeat at the famous Estadio da Luz. "I believe this is the time for a change, precisely to avoid compromising the season," Costa said. "And, consequently, the coach who comes in must be a winning coach. A coach representing a club of this size must be one with the ability to bring this team to the levels we demand and give us the titles we desire." According to football transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, this winning coach could well be Mourinho. “Benfica are in advanced talks with José Mourinho after Bruno Lage got sacked overnight,” Romano wrote. “Understand Mourinho has opened doors to Benfica move as he wants to return to coaching immediately.

Jose Mourinho during his stint as the Benfica coach in 2000. Picture: Getty