Jose Mourinho has been sacked as head coach of Fenerbahce.

“We thank him for his efforts for our team and wish him success in his future career.”

Fenerbahce finished second in the Super Lig last term, 11 points adrift of rivals Galatasaray.

Former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham manager Mourinho was appointed to the role ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The 62-year-old’s departure comes two days after the Turkish club failed to qualify for the Champions League league phase following defeat to Benfica in the play-off round.

The news comes a day after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who replaced Mourinho as United manager in 2018, was sacked by Fener’s Super Lig rivals Besiktas.

Mourinho joined Fenerbahce less than six months after being dismissed by Italian club Roma, having also previously managed Porto, Inter Milan and Real Madrid.

His tenure was punctuated by controversy. Galatasaray said they would “initiate criminal proceedings” against Mourinho after accusing him of making “racist statements” following a goalless draw in February.

The Portuguese denied the allegations and filed a lawsuit against the eventual champions.

Mourinho was also a frequent critic of the standard of officiating in Turkey and was handed a four-match ban – later reduced to two games – for his comments about referees after the stalemate against Gala.

In April, he received a three-match suspension for pinching the nose of Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk during a touchline altercation following Fenerbahce’s 2-1 quarter-final defeat in the Turkish Cup.

A serial winner across his career, including two Champions League triumphs, Mourinho failed to land silverware during his stay in Istanbul.

In addition to finishing runners-up in the league and losing to Galatasaray in the domestic cup last season, his side were beaten by Rangers in the Europa League last 16.

Fenerbahce began the new campaign by taking four points from their opening two league fixtures.

But a 1-0 aggregate defeat to Benfica following Wednesday evening’s second-leg loss in Lisbon pushed the club into the Europa League, prompting Mourinho’s dismissal.