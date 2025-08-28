Joseph Coils broke into his ex-partner's home and attacked her in front of their son. Picture: Durham Constabulary

By Flaminia Luck

A violent abuser who attacked his ex-partner in her own home has been jailed for ten years.

Just 13 days after being released from prison for a previous attack on her, Joseph Coils, from County Durham, broke into the woman’s home while she was in bed in the early hours of December 1 last year. The 23-year-old dragged the terrified woman out of bed by her hair, punched her repeatedly, and tried to gouge her eyes out so that she “could not see another man”. The attack took place in front of their three-year-old son, who hid from Coils under his bed covers. Police officers were alerted by a concerned neighbour, who arrested Coils and brought him into custody. He was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and breaching a restraining order that had been put in place previously to protect the woman from Coils. Coils, of Stanley, admitted breaching the restraining order but denied causing grievous bodily harm. However, a jury sitting at Durham Crown Court took just 40 minutes to find him guilty of the offence and he was jailed for ten years on August 22.

Coils was jailed for ten years at Durham Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

'Thought I was going to die' In a victim impact statement, the woman said she feared she would have been killed if police had not attended the house and arrested Coils. "If they had not come, who knows what may have happened to me," she said. "He was telling me he wanted me to die, and I genuinely thought that I was going to die. "Ever since we separated, he will not leave me alone to get on with my life – he has ruined my life, my face is a mess from him, I have scars from being assaulted, and I honestly believe he will try and kill me at some point. "I know that he will ignore any conditions or orders imposed on him and will try and find out where I am as soon as he is able to do so, then who knows what will happen to me. "I do not know what more I can do to be able to get on with my life. I am only able to find some peace and solace while he is in prison as I know he cannot find me or do anything to me."

